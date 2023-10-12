Taylor Swift had a "core memory" kind of night at the premiere of her new concert doc, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old superstar snapped selfies, sang along and snuggled up with her friends on Wednesday night at the AMC Theaters at The Grove in Los Angeles, California. Swift smiled as she posed for pics in front of the famed theater, and went around greeting Swifties, many of whom had been waiting for hours and traveled long distances to be at the event.

Fans in attendance for the first viewing of the concert film were told to wear friendship bracelets like the ones passed around during Swift's tour and were encouraged to sing and dance during the two hour and 48-minute movie.

The film premiered on 13 screens within the theater, with a handful of celebrity Swifties in attendance. Beyoncé was among those who stepped out to show support, along with Adam Sandler and his family, Maren Morris, Molly Sims, Hayley Kiyoko, Karamo Brown, Simu Liu, Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold, Becca Tilley, Flava Flav, Julia Garner, Mariska Hargitay and Keleigh Teller, who scored a coveted seat next to Swift for the screening inside AMC's theater two. Swift's family -- including mom Andrea, dad Scott and brother Austin -- were also on hand.

Swift personally stopped by each of the 13 theaters to share heartfelt remarks.

"I wanted to say thank you for wanting to spend your evening with us. This is, this is honestly pretty insane. This is a core memory for me," she told the crowd in theater two, noting that they were "stuck" with her as she'd be watching the film with them.

"This tour, let me just preface by saying I've always had fun doing this. I can't believe music is my career," she gushed. "That's crazy to me, like, I've always loved it. I've never had a fraction of the amount of fun I had on the Eras Tour before, ever. So I want to say, I have friends in this room. I have my amazing backup vocalists in this room, yeah! And let me just say, like my fellow performers on the stage, the dancers, the band, my backing vocalists, they would go out on stage every single night -- in sickness or in health, in any weather conditions we would face, regardless of what was going on in our lives -- we pranced on that stage grinning because of what met us on the other side, and that was you."

Swift continued, "How much you cared about it, like, that was absolutely everything. So I think that you'll see, you absolutely are main characters in this film because that's what made the tour magical. That's what made it different than anything I've done in my life. Like, attention to detail. Your preparation. Your passion. Your intensity. Like, you cared so much about these shows and that made all the difference for us. It made us want to add even more shows and just keep doing the tour and I think that I just have never felt this way about anything. The way that I feel about this experience that we have had and continue to have."

The songstress went on to praise her management team, gushing that she is "proud" and "lucky" to work with such a "passionate" group. Swift also hailed filmmaker Sam Wrench as an "incredible" director, noting that she was "so honored" by the work of everyone from the camera operators to the film's post-production crew.

"Let's have a blast, guys! Thank you for coming," she concluded her remarks.

Enjoying her own show from the audiences' POV, Swift spent the night singing and dancing along, doing the clap to "You Belong With Me," joining the crowd's "1, 2, 3 LGB" chant during "Delicate", and screaming "f**k the patriarchy" during "All Too Well." Swift cuddled up to Teller -- wife to Miles Teller, who starred in her "I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor's Version)" music video -- while watching "Champagne Problems" and was seen frequently noticing things and pointing them out to her friends and dancers throughout the show. She couldn't help but laugh at one point, cracking up while watching her infamous stage dive.

As the credits rolled and Swift prepared to exit the theater, she was intercepted by none other than Sandler and introduced to his wife, Jackie, and daughters, Sadie and Sunny. The legendary comedian then naturally stepped into the role of Swiftie Dad as he snapped a photo of the singer with his family members.

The Eras flick has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth concert tour, and easily the biggest and most successful of her career thus far.

The U.S. leg kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift recently finished a four-show stop in Mexico City, and is taking a two-month break before returning to the stage in November with shows in Buenos Aires. In this time, she's fueled romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by attending two of his NFL games. She's also been spotted out in New York City with her girl squad, which includes Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

