Swifties went wild on Wednesday when Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at the AMC theater in Los Angeles' The Grove for the premiere of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

The 33-year-old singer was spotted exiting a black SUV and walking into the event, while rocking a blue Oscar De La Renta gown, and wore her hair up in gorgeous, vintage 'do.

The singer smiled as she posed for pics in front of the famed theater, and went around snapping selfies with Swifties, many of whom had been waiting for hours and traveled long distances to be at the event.

Fans in attendance for the first viewing of the concert film were told to wear friendship bracelets like the ones passed around during Swift's tour and were encouraged to sing and dance during the movie, though not on the theater seats.

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

The Eras flick has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth concert tour, and easily the biggest and most successful of her career thus far.

The U.S. leg kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Swift recently finished a four-show stop in Mexico City, and is taking a two-month break before returning to the stage in November with shows in Buenos Aires. In this time, she's fueled romance rumors with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce by attending two of his NFL games. She's also been spotted out in New York City with her girl squad, which includes Sophie Turner and Blake Lively.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

