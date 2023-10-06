In a heartwarming display of friendship and generosity, Taylor Swift gifted her best friend, Selena Gomez, a significant contribution to her first annual Rare Impact Fund Benefit. The event, held on Oct. 4, 2023, in Los Angeles, aimed to support Gomez's non-profit organization, the Rare Impact Fund, dedicated to combating mental health stigma and expanding access to mental health services and education for young people.

Swift, a 12-time GRAMMY winner, donated VIP tickets to her highly anticipated Eras Tour concert, which were listed on the Rare Impact Fund Benefit's auction site with a starting price of $5,000. To everyone's amazement, these coveted tickets quickly garnered massive interest and sold for a staggering $15,000, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Gomez, 31, took the stage during the event to express her gratitude and share her personal journey with mental health. "This has been the culmination of a lifelong dream for me, but it has also stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life," Gomez revealed. She went on to discuss her own struggles with mental health, including her 2020 diagnosis of bipolar disorder, which inspired her to establish the Rare Impact Fund.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

"I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time, and I felt lost and hopeless at times. In 2020, I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and, to be honest, everything quickly changed," Gomez continued. "I actually got the knowledge and the answers I had been desperate for so long, and understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it, and I'm less afraid than I used to be."

Gomez's candidness about her mental health struggles resonated with the audience, emphasizing the importance of the Rare Impact Fund's mission. The charity aims to reduce the stigma surrounding mental health and raise $100 million over the next decade to improve mental health services for young people worldwide.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Martin Short, Gomez's co-star in Only Murders in the Building, took on the roles of emcee and auctioneer for the evening. The Canadian actor, 73, expressed his pride in calling Gomez a friend, not because of her success and wealth, but because of her generosity and commitment to mental health awareness.

"What makes tonight very important is we're here to support youth mental health awareness," Short stated. "I don't think there's anyone in this room who hasn't been touched by mental health and its issues and the pain it can bring a family. We are here to raise urgent funds for the young people who need them."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Stevie Martin, another member of the Only Murders in the Building cast, auctioned a signed banjo, while the beloved actor Paul Rudd donated a unique fan experience—a movie night with himself, which fetched $5,000 at the auction. Other items up for bidding included a signed jersey from soccer star Lionel Messi and VIP tickets to Luke Combs' Growin' Up and Gettin' Old concert tour in Los Angeles.

