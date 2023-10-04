Selena Gomez is looking back on her journey to her 30s, and she likes what she sees.

In an interview with People, the 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder reflects on her struggles with mental health, including the bipolar diagnosis she shared with fans in 2020.

"I have to say, turning 30 was a good moment for me. I'm 31 now, and I actually truly feel like the older I've gotten, the more I've really appreciated the struggles that I've had. And I don't necessarily feel like I'm held back by anything," she tells the outlet. "I just feel like I've been honest with the world, I've been honest with myself, I've called myself out, and I just want to be the best version of myself."

It's a particularly reflective moment for the former Disney star, who is celebrating a third year of running her viral makeup brand Rare Beauty.

In the latest issue of Fast Company, Gomez further elaborates on sharing her diagnosis with fans, a choice she made to inspire her fans and followers who were there to support her through different stages of her life.

"I wanted there to be a conversation started," Gomez says. "I wasn't ashamed, and I wanted it to lead to something healing."

Gomez added that she could no longer hide the truth about her diagnosis out of fear of people not liking her. "I grew up being a people pleaser," she shares. "I had a responsibility at a very young age, young people were looking up to me. I didn't know who I was. Having that responsibility would make me walk on eggshells a lot. I thought maybe it would be damaging to tell people who I am. It started to become a threat that freaked me out. Well, if you're not right, then you can't work."

She went on, saying, "I went through a really hard season. It was my highs and my lows, and I didn't know what to do, so I couldn’t control it. I would want to cancel things. It was just a tormented feeling. That's why, when I found out my diagnosis, it was just, 'Oh, okay, I feel a bit relieved, I understand a bit more.' I got second opinions. I went to doctors. I’m fortunate enough to be able to have people who can help me survive every day."

The Only Murders in the Building star declared that she's no longer a "sad girl," and the proof is in her upcoming music.

"I love sad-girl music, I'm really good at that," she tells Fast Company about her latest era. "However, I can't really write that if I'm not sad. I've had to relearn what being me and being happy looked like. There is not one sad song on this whole album."

The singer released her new song, "Single Soon," at the end of August, an anthem appropriately celebrating independence. The catchy lyrics include lines that say, "Should I do it on the phone?/Should I leave a little note/In the pocket of his coat? Yeah/Maybe I'll just disappear/I don't wanna see a tear/And the weekend's almost here."

In the chorus, Gomez gears up to be single, singing, "I'm pickin' out this dress/Tryin' on these shoes/'Cause I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon/I know he'll be a mess/When I break the news/But I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon."

Following the song and video's release, Gomez took to Instagram to share a special message with her fans and supporters, explaining what she believes the catchy anthem is about.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!," she wrote. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! 💞."

RELATED CONTENT: