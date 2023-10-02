Fans got a lovely surprise Sunday during Coldplay's show at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California.

Selena Gomez joined Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin, onstage to perform their 2022 collaboration, "Let Somebody Go," alongside artist H.E.R., who sang along and played the electric guitar.

The 31-year-old shared clips and photos from the act on her Instagram Story, thanking the British band for having her and H.E.R. onstage for the emotional performance. "Thank you @coldplay @hermusicofficial for an amazing night," she wrote alongside a selfie, giving fans a peek at the long-sleeved, black bodycon dress she wore for the special evening, complete with silver detailing along the hip and black lace tights.

In one of the clips Gomez shared, the crowd cheers as the Only Murders in the Building star joins Martin onstage. The 46-year-old grins widely as the "Single Soon" singer starts singing her verse. The trio goes on to belt the single, with H.E.R. even taking a brief solo with her electric guitar.

Gomez has been getting fans excited as she gets back into the singing game. Her onstage performance comes a month after she released her new song, "Single Soon." at the end of August, an anthem celebrating independence.

The catchy lyrics include lines that say "Should I do it on the phone?/Should I leave a little note/In the pocket of his coat? Yeah/Maybe I'll just disappear/I don't wanna see a tear/And the weekend's almost here."

In the chorus, Gomez gears up to be single, singing, "I'm pickin' out this dress/Tryin' on these shoes/'Cause I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon/I know he'll be a mess/When I break the news/But I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon."

Fans were quick to speculate that the song was about her famous ex, The Weeknd, but Gomez quickly nipped that rumor in the bud.

In response to an Instagram post asking fans if they believe the song is about the "Star Boy" singer, she commented, "Couldn't be more false."

Gomez and The Weeknd -- whose real name is Abel Tesfaye -- began dating in 2017 and ended their relationship 10 months later in October.

In the years that have followed since their split, the "I Love You Like a Love Song" singer has been linked back to her ex, Justin Bieber -- before he married his wife, Hailey Bieber -- Niall Horan, Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, and recently, Zayn Malik.

Gomez also hit back at haters who claimed that she was just releasing music to make sales, which, according to Gomez, isn't the case. In fact, it was something she did as she recovered from a recent injury.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything," she wrote in the comments of a post celebrating her song's release. "I’m just happy to make music with my friends."

Following the song and video's release, Gomez took to Instagram to share a special message with her fans and supporters, explaining what she believes the catchy anthem is about.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!," she wrote. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! 💞."

