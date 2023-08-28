Selena Gomez dropped an anthem about an ex -- but not the one you think!

On Friday, the 30-year-old released her new song, "Single Soon." The catchy lyrics include lines that say "Should I do it on the phone?/Should I leave a little note/In the pocket of his coat? Yeah/Maybe I'll just disappear/I don't wanna see a tear/And the weekend's almost here."

In the chorus, Gomez gears up to be single, singing, "I'm pickin' out this dress/Tryin' on these shoes/'Cause I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon/I know he'll be a mess/When I break the news/But I'll be single soon/I'll be single soon."

Fans were quick to speculate that the song was about her famous ex, The Weeknd, but Gomez said not so fast.

In response to an Instagram post asking fans if they believe the song is about the "Star Boy" singer, the Only Murders in the Building actress commented, "Couldn't be more false."

Gomez and The Weeknd -- whose real name is Abel Tesfaye -- began dating in 2017 and ended their relationship 10 months later in October.

In the years that have followed since their split, the "I Love You Like A Love Song" singer has been linked back to her ex, Justin Bieber -- before he married his wife, Hailey Bieber -- Niall Horan, Drew Taggart from The Chainsmokers, and recently, Zayn Malik.

"Single Soon" is already picking up steam and projected to hit the Billboard Hot 100 charts this week. In a post by the publication sharing the news, Gomez hit back at haters who claimed that she was just releasing music to make sales, which, according to Gomez, isn't the case. In fact, it was something she did as she recovered from a recent injury.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything," she wrote in the comments. "I’m just happy to make music with my friends."

Following the song and video's release, Gomez took to Instagram to share a special message with her fans and supporters, explaining what she believes the catchy anthem is about.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!," she wrote. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! 💞."

