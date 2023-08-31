Selena Gomez may want to slow down after suffering a recent injury.

Over the weekend, the 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer revealed that she broke her hand. Earlier this week, Gomez shared just how it happened.

"I wish I had like a really cool story that I saved someone's life or something," she said during an interview with Ellen K on The Ellen K Morning Show. "But I was in a long dress, a summer dress, and I was walking from my car to my house and tripped."

When the host shared that it's a good thing that Gomez broke her hand and not her teeth, the Rare Beauty founder couldn't agree more.

"I guess there is a silver lining," she quipped. "But this is not fun, this is not fun," she added while waving her soft cast for the camera.

On Thursday, the "Wolves" singer gave her followers a closer look at her injury. In a picture shared on her Instagram Story, Gomez poses in front of her vanity wearing a pair of short shorts and a white tank top. Giving her hand a quick moment, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum holds the waist band of her shorts with her hand that's wrapped in a soft cast.

Gomez first made the reveal about her injury as she took to social media to shut down speculation surrounding her new single. First, the "Good For You" singer confirmed that her latest breakup anthem isn't about her ex, The Weeknd.

Selena Gomez/Instagram

In a separate post, Gomez responded to a fan who claimed that she was just releasing music for sales.

"Broke my hand and had surgery. I don't care about selling anything," she wrote in the comments under a post by Billboard. "I’m just happy to make music with my friends."

The Only Murders in the Building star shared what the song means to her in a message dedicated to her fans.

"Thank you guys for all the love on Single Soon!!!," she wrote on Instagram. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! 💞."

