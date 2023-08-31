Selena Gomez Is Accused of Breaking SAG-AFTRA Strike Rules: Here's Why

An Instagram post has landed Selena Gomez in hot water amid the ongoing SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. According to Variety, the Only Murders in the Building star posted what appeared to be a video from the set of the Hulu comedy series, co-starring Steve Martin and Martin Short, tagging the show in the post.

The caption for the video read, "Missing and wanting," and was up for around 15 hours before it was deleted from Gomez's profile.

SAG-AFTRA's strike rules prohibit members from promoting their acting work in any manner while the strike continues.

Gomez did not speak in the on-set video or encourage fans to watch the series, but several commenters took offense to her decision to share the video amid the strike.

One follower commented that the post was "tone deaf," according to Variety.

Variety also reported that the post garnered 1.1 million likes while it was up. Gomez has not publicly commented on the decision to take the post down or the negative reaction.

The 31-year-old singer-actress has the most Instagram followers of any female in the world with 428 million.

On July 14, the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), which represent more than 160,000 film and television actors, officially went on strike after they were unable to reach an agreement with major Hollywood studios and streamers by the July 12 deadline. Because of this, nearly all productions in Hollywood have been forced to shut down, which has already had an immediate impact on the industry with canceled premieres, axed publicity tours, delayed projects and abandoned sets.

The Writers' Guild of America has been on strike since May 2, and A-list actors and writers alike have been spotted on the picket line. This marks the first time since 1960 that two major Hollywood guilds will be striking at the same time.

Actors are asking for improved compensation and benefits, residuals that reflect the value of their contributions amid the expansion of streaming services, regulated use of artificial intelligence and the issue of self-taped auditions. Similarly, writers are seeking better residuals in the age of streaming, among other hot-button issues.

As for Gomez, she has been focusing on her new music recently. The pop star released her new song, "Single Soon," along with a Sex and the City-inspired music video that received praise from her famous pals, including "bestie" Taylor Swift.

