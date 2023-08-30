Brooklyn Beckham turned to a top Hollywood hairstylist for his latest cut -- Selena Gomez's 10-year-old sister, Gracie Teefey.

The 31-year-old "Single Soon" singer shared a photo via her Instagram Story on Tuesday, showing a shirtless 24-year-old Beckham seated in a bathroom while Teefey -- clad in an oversized pink Mean Girls tee -- shaves his head with clippers. Gomez captioned the shot, "My. Babies."

Beckham first showed off his buzz cut in an Instagram post over the weekend, with many fans quick to comment on his striking resemblance to dad David Beckham, who wears his own hair in similar fashion. His 28-year-old wife, Nicola Peltz also shared a handful of snaps over the weekend, including some in which she hugs Teefey while they raid the fridge.

Selena Gomez / Instagram

Gomez has maintained a close friendship with the Peltz-Beckhams, even calling their relationship a "throuple" during a recent interview.

"I definitely feel like it's important to surround yourself with people who are, I guess, like-minded, but more just love you for you, and I think that's what I've appreciated about our friendship," Gomez noted in a conversation with the couple for Wondermind, before joking, "I feel lucky to be a part of you guys and our little throuple."

"Our throuple!" Peltz exclaimed. "I love you so much. Selena, we love you so much. You have no idea."

The friendship is so great, Peltz said, because all three of them "speak the same love language."

"When we're always hanging out, it's like sleeping over with Gracie and Brooklyn's cooking and we're watching a movie," Peltz said of Gomez's younger sister. "That's the best. It's just, like, the best moments, you don't have to do anything, you can just be around the people you love and it makes me so happy."

For her part, Gomez has been busy promoting her newly-released track as she works on her next full-length album. In "Single Soon," Gomez puts a fun twist on a breakup anthem as she kisses one lover goodbye and celebrates her independence.

"Thank you guys for all the love on 'Single Soon'!!!," she recently wrote on Instagram. "It's a playful anthem about being comfortable in your own skin and loving your own company… and it's also really fun to dance to! 💞."

