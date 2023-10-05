Selena Gomez Rocks Three Stunning Looks in One Night at Charity Gala

Selena Gomez made a dazzling appearance at her inaugural Rare Impact Fund Benefit in Los Angeles on Wednesday night, leaving the fashion world astounded as she graced the event in not one, not two, but three breathtaking floral-themed dresses.

Gomez hosted the star-studded event to launch and raise funds for her Rare Impact Fund, dedicated to supporting and expanding mental health services.

"It has been my ultimate dream to launch this fund, and it’s probably the most important thing that I’ve ever done," the 31-year-old performer stated passionately during the event.

Selena's first look of the evening was nothing short of spectacular. She walked the red carpet in an exquisite silver, sequined gown that featured a dramatic train and chic corsage detail. Completing the ensemble with matching silver nails, a stunning diamond ring, and eye-catching diamond drop earrings, Gomez radiated elegance and sophistication.

However, she wasn't done there. To make sure her entrance was truly unforgettable, Selena switched into a second dress, this time an intricate, purple sequin piece designed to resemble an orchid. This show-stopping outfit was borrowed from Indian designer Rahul Mishra's Couture AW23 collection. She maintained her dazzling jewelry and added metallic pink strappy heels, elevating her look to another level of glamour.

But the surprises didn't end there. When it was time for her to speak during the benefit, Selena once again changed her attire, staying true to the evening's floral and nature-inspired theme. She donned a black velvet, high-neck mini dress adorned with detailed drawings of animals, flora, and fauna.

As the former child star showcased her stunning fashion choices throughout the night, she also emphasized the importance of mental health support through her Rare Impact Fund. Hollywood's biggest stars turned out in support of the cause, applauding both her fashion choices and her dedication to making a positive impact on mental health services.

Selena’s Only Murders in the Building co-star Martin Short served as emcee for the evening, which also featured a special performance from H.E.R. and a DJ set by Marshmello. Selena's longtime friend, Fracia Raisa, also attended the event after rekindling her previously estranged friendship with the star.

Inside the event, Selena took the stage and admitted the event was very overwhelming for her, confessing, "to be honest, I threw up this morning", as she told the crowd, "This has been the culmination of a lifelong dream for me, but it has also stemmed from some of the darkest moments in my life."

"I struggled with the world inside my head for a long time and I felt lost and I felt hopeless at times. In 2020 I received my diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and to be honest, everything quickly changed. I actually got the knowledge and the answers I had been desperate for for so long, and understanding that obviously makes me become more aware of it, and I’m less afraid than I used to be,” she continued. “With that knowledge I could seek out the support I needed, to be myself, to find my joy again, and tonight I’m very proud to say that I have. I’m working really hard every day and I’m so happy just to be alive and be here with you guys today."

