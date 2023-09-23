Selena Gomez is sharing her relationship status with a little self-deprecation.

The "Calm Down" singer posted a quick TikTok video in which she jokes that she's still single. In the video, Gomez lip-syncs to a track and mouths, "Guess who has a boyfriend? Not me b**ch. Y'all stay safe out there."

Gomez dons a long white sweater with her hair braided in pigtails. As she's lip-syncing, Gomez makes hilarious facial expressions before waving goodbye to the camera. It's not the first time Gomez has hilariously shared an update on her relationship status.

Back in June, Gomez posted a cheeky video on TikTok showing her at a soccer game and shouting she's single.

"I'm single," Gomez, who was bundled up in blankets while watching the game several yards away said. "I'm just a little high maintenance, but I'll love you soooo much."

"The struggle, man lol," she captioned the clip.

There had been rumors earlier this year that she was dating The Chainsmokers' Drew Taggart, but she quickly shot down those rumors with an Instagram Story of a grey sky and a lonely hill. She captioned it, "I like being alone too much," Gomez wrote over the pic, adding, "#iamsingle."

Then in March, Gomez and Zayn Malik were spotted kissing during a dinner date in New York City.

An eyewitness told ET at the time, "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 pm. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurantgoers didn't notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date."

But there's no question about it -- Gomez is single. Last month, Gomez shared with SiriusXM's Hits 1 LA her requirements for dating -- noting that having "standards" can be misconstrued for being "high maintenance."

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," Gomez said. "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

