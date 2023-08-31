Selena Gomez Reveals the Requirements for Dating Her

Selena Gomez is opening up about dating and what she looks for in a partner!

Gomez stopped by the SiriusXM studios in Los Angeles to promote her new song, "Single Soon," and while chatting with Hits 1 LA hosts Tony Fly and Symon, the Disney Channel alum revealed her requirements for dating -- noting that having "standards" can be misconstrued for being "high maintenance."

"I think I have standards, and I think I live in a world right now where boys confuse standards with high maintenance," Gomez said. "I'm not ashamed to say, 'I actually require X, Y, and Z for you to be with me.'"

"You gotta be cool, man," Gomez said before clarifying, "Not cool in the sense that people think you're cool. You just gotta be nice and like, please make me laugh and also just be good to my family and people around you."

The 31-year-old singer-actress explained how she's embraced being single, and if and when she does meet a partner, they will be in addition to her life rather than someone to fill her insecurities.

"I think everybody goes through the phase of, 'Oh, it'd be nice to like have someone,' and I get that. But you know, I'm just enjoying where I'm at and I just want to be happy with who I am so that whenever that person comes into my life, I can just have them add on to me instead of being this insecure, you know, person that I normally used to be," Gomez said.

The Only Murders In the Building star explained that her upcoming album marks a new era for her -- both in her real life and creatively. Gomez revealed there are no "sad songs" on her forthcoming body of work, which so far does not have a release date.

"There's not one sad song on my album," she declared. "And I don't mean that in a way, like, everything is not full of meaning because I think even the most poppy songs can have heart. And I want that to come across, but I genuinely don't feel like I have anything in me to write something negative. It just doesn't match with where I am anymore."

