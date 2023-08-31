Selena Gomez wore the Outpost Jean in Midnight by EB Denim while attending the Karol G concert in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Ratajkowski wore the Palmer White Plunge Blouse by House of CB while out in New York City.

Gabrielle Union wore a Banana Republic Laurel Poplin Skirt while posing on Instagram.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom enjoyed dinner with their daughter, Daisy Dove, at the private Whiskey Room at Carversteak inside Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they had yellow sashimi, tomahawks, Miyazaki wagyu, black cod, salmon, savory sides, and more.

La La Anthony enjoyed dinner at 9 Jones in New York City.

Brie Larson strolled the streets of New York City in khaki cowgirl jeans from Still Here.

Scheana Shay carried a PETA + JAIN bag while out in Los Angeles, California.

Ariana Grande wore a pair of Simon G diamond studs while in London, England.

Sophie Turner wore Ray-Ban Wayfarer Reverse sunglasses while out in New York City.

Erewhon and Origins celebrated their partnership with a brunch at Ardor Terrace at the West Hollywood Edition in West Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lawrence wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Linen Vest while out and about in New York City.

Ashley Greene attended the Ethereal Sex on the Beach wellness event in Venice, California, in partnership with SIECUS and PACT COLLECTIVE where attendees enjoyed goodies from Nue, House of M Beauty, bümo, Bloomi, Woo More Play, Rael Beauty, Nez, Momotaro Apotheca, VACATION, Dreampops, The Detox Market, Credo Beauty, Wildling Beauty, TOWER 28, OLLY, and Common Heir.

Jeremy Allen White wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Linen Shirt while out in Los Angeles, California.

Mark Wahlberg hosted a Maui Fundraiser at Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar in Delray Beach, Florida.

Rick Ross enjoyed a night out at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Vanessa Hudgens wore KSUBI jeans while posing on Instagram.

Selma Blair wore a Forever 21 Maxi Dress while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Katie Holmes wore a POSSE dress while out in New York City.

Priscilla Tsai, founder of cocokind, celebrated the launch of the brand’s Chlorophyll Discoloration Serum with a very green pool party in West Hollywood, California, sponsored by Grey Goose.

Jordyn Woods wore the Burnished Silver Drop earrings by 8 Other Reasons while on vacation in the Philippines.

Julianne Hough wore Ancient Greek Sandals while drinking GORGIE in Los Angeles, California.

Justine Skye wore Simon G Jewelry to her birthday party at The Nice Guy in West Hollywood, California.

Olivia Rodrigo wore a custom Low Rise Paillette GUIZIO skirt in her “Bad Idea Right?" music video.

Nicky Hilton wore alice + olivia’s denim maxi skirt while out and about in New York City.

2 Chainz put on an impromptu performance at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida.

Becky G wore a matching denim look from I.AM.GIA featuring the Nykko Jacket and the Nykko Skort at Juilet in Los Angeles, California.

Sara Sampaio wore a bathing suit from Montce while on vacation in the Amalfi Coast in Italy.

Celebrity stylist Erin Walsh partnered with Beyond Yoga to showcase the brand's new September collection, including the Let Loose Pullover, Movement Skirt, as well as classic styles like the Uplevel Jumpsuit, Classic Midi Legging, and Spacedye Movement Dress.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Caprera Set in white by SWIM BY DI while posing on Instagram.

Dwyane Wade wore a $19 tank top from Intimissimi to celebrate his induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame with FWRD at Chateau Marmont and Bar Marmont in Los Angeles, California.

Margot Robbie and Usher shared their love for Peter Thomas Roth products, and the brand launched their Instant Firmx Lip Filler, a new addition to the brand’s beloved firming collection.

Carly Rae Jepsen wore the Nasty Gal Petite Ombre Sequin Strappy Jumpsuit while performing on Good Morning America.

Megan Thee Stallion posed in a Cult Gaia bikini on Instagram,

Kourtney Kardashian’s makeup artist shared that the Poosh founder uses the ILIA Beauty DayLite Highlighting Powder to give her an extra glow.

Brandi Glanville wore a leopard Swiminsta bikini while hanging out with Phaedra Parks and Gretchen Rossi at The Montauk Beach House in Montauk, New York.

Fanfix took their creators to the Drake and Taylor Swift concerts at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

Mario Dedivanovic launched his Makeup by Mario SurrealSkin™Awakening Concealer in 22 shades.

Alix Earle shared her love for the EltaMD UV Clear SPF 46 in a Get Ready With Me TikTok.

Elyse Walker struck a pose at the opening of the new elysewalker luxury retail store location in St. Helena, California.

Blue Ivy wore Zipper Shield Sunglasses in Black/Smoke by Giant Vintage while performing at Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour at the Dome at America's Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

Manuel Turizo wore HAWKERS Sunglasses while out in Miami, Florida.

Rainsford Qualley carried her phone with a String Ting Cake Love Heart Wristlet Phone Strap while out and about in New York City.

Bryson Tiller put on a show-stopping performance at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Jisoo of BLACKPINK wore a head-to-toe ALO outfit while out in Los Angeles, California.

Brent Faiyaz had a fun night out at LIV on a Sunday in Miami, Florida.

Professional basketball player Justin Dentmon dined at Benjamin Prime in New York City.

Sofia Coppola and her daughter, Romy Croquet Mars, got glam at celebrity hair colorist Louis Licari's summer pop-up salon in Watermill, New York.

Mermade Hair founder Tara Simich hosted a brunch at Margot in Culver City, California, to celebrate the brand’s retail expansion and upcoming hair care launches.

Izza released a new pop-punk single, "United States of Robbery."

Alli Webb celebrated the launch of Canopy’s Filtered Showerhead in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed massages, an aroma bar, and more.

Joey Purp performed at KSUBI’s Lollapalooza pre-party in Chicago, Illinois.

Brooks Nader and Ellie Thuman hosted an event at the Saint James Iced Tea Estate in Southampton, New York, where Katie Austin taught a workout class for guests who were dressed in the Danielle and Alix Terez collection.

Jerrod Blandino and Jeremy Johnson celebrated the launch of Diamond Drunk, the first clean, non-toxic high jewelry cleaner designed to keep your diamond, gold and platinum pieces sparkling, at the Waldorf Astoria rooftop in Beverly Hills, California. The pair also celebrated the launch of Polite Society, a clean, cruelty-free cold cosmetics line, at Sea on Vine in Los Angeles, California.

Boys Lie co-founder Tori Robinson got engaged to Michael Maltzman in East Hampton, New York.

Yvan Jacqueline, President of the Americas, gave an exclusive first look at the new Parfums de Marly flagship store location in Beverly Hills, California.

Jonathan Marc Stein held a launch event in Hollywood, California, to celebrate the release of the leather Daniel Coat and upcoming collection.

Dance Moms alum Kalani Hilliker taught a dance Master Class.

Ella Halikas and Alexa Jay posed together before presenting at the Streamy Awards in Los Angeles, California.

Influencers celebrated the early launch of Perfect Bar’s pumpkin pie flavor at a pool party at The Pearl hotel in San Diego, California, where they enjoyed pumpkin themed bites and cocktails, entertainment by the Aqualillies, summer swag, and other surprises.

KNESKO founder Lejla Cas hosted a skincare and reiki session at Little Beach House Malibu in Malibu, California.

Helen Owen attended The Brilliant Earth x Logan Hollowell Collection Launch Party at Bel-Air Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Nena Evans teamed up with Petal & Pup to launch The Luxe Edition collection designed to elevate style and inspire confidence.

Odacité Founder Valérie Grandurv hosted a virtual celebration for the launch of the Edelweiss Extreme Intensive Repair Eye Cream.

Danielle Guizio launched the GUIZIO Fall 2023 Home Sweet Home collection.

Briogeo Founder and CEO Nancy Twine hosted a VIP reveal and launch party at Loreto in Los Angeles, California, to celebrate the launch o their first-ever pop up at the Grove in Los Angeles, California.

Indiyah Polack teamed up with PrettyLittleThing to launch her first ever collection featuring edgy co-ords, corsets, cargos and mini dresses.

Beats and Olive & June teamed up to launch Beats Studio Buds + in Cosmic Pink and Cosmic Silver along with new polish shades and press-on designs, inspired by the hardware and sound experience of Beats Studio Buds +.

Ramy Sharp, Founder and Creative Director of Ramy Brook, celebrated Ramy Brook’s new Fall Collection with an exclusive cocktail party at The Classic Cat in West Hollywood, California.

Montana and Ryan Kaoud honeymooned in the Maldives.

Gelish and Morgan Taylor launched their fall collection, Change of Pace featuring a mix of soft neutrals and richly saturated tones.

SUPESU, a minimalistic and sustainable line, hosted a brand preview event at the Color Coat Beauty Boutique in Los Angeles, California.

Homecourt launched their new Mandarin Basil fragrance featuring notes of mandarin, spiced ginger, and fresh green basil, for their surface cleaner, dish soap, hand wash, and candle.

GXVE Beauty launched the Spark The Fire Plumping Lip Balm, available at Sephora stores nationwide and Sephora.com, in three shades: L-O-L (Sheer Nude), L-U-V (Sheer Soft Pink) and O-M-G (Sheer Berry).

Brilliant Earth launched a collaboration with Logan Hollowell made up of 12 styles featuring lab grown gemstones, pink sapphires, emeralds, and diamonds beautifully set in floral, butterfly, and thorn motifs and ranging from $795 to $10,000.



Taco Bell, in partnership with DoorDash, is opening a $5 million taco tab to cover a portion of taco fans’ orders from any participating vendor selling Mexican cuisine on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Taco Bell and The Taco Bell Foundation also donated $40,000 to Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE) and committed to donating $1 million in support of people who make, sell, eat and celebrate tacos.

Chanel is transforming a diner in Williamsburg, Brooklyn to The Lucky Chance Diner to celebrate the launch of Chance Eau Fraîche Eau de Parfum, which will be open to the public from Sept. 8 - Sept. 10 from 11 am to 7 pm EST.

Andreas Deja showcased her highly anticipated 2D-animated short, Mushka, featuring the voice of Tanner Beard, at the HollyShorts Film Festival in Hollywood, California.

ALASTIN Skincare launched the C-RADICAL Defense Antioxidant Serum, filled with a new form of Vitamin C and 14 vital antioxidants to help protect against environmental stressors while helping to conserve the skin's elastin.



Dolce Vita and For Love & Lemons teamed up to launch their second collection filled with six new shoe styles.

Melissa and TELFAR’s collaboration, TELLT JELLY, debuted sandals in additional colorways of pink, brown and black, and matching shopping bags.

Visp is hosting a Buy More, Save More Labor Day sale where customers can get 15% off 1 bottle, 20% off 2 bottles, and 25% off 3+ bottles.

Patrick Ta Beauty teamed up with TikTok for a live artistry session and exclusive brand launch on TikTok LIVE.

Rixo hosted a preview event for their clothing line at the Cara Cara Hotel in Los Angeles, California.

Pacifica launched their COCO Bond Damage Care Hair Oil, Vegan Collagen Anti-Frizz Sealing Serum, and the Vegan Collagen Blowout Prime and Protect Hair Milk.

Elina Wang, founder of SW Beauty, launched new Lip Smoothie Treatments in three flavors.

Lady Byrd Café in Echo Park, California, launched their new Sunset Menu, available after 4 pm PST daily, filled with mozzarella sticks, short rib taquitos, beef blue cheese sliders, a mezze plate, crab cakes, spicy fried chicken sliders, plant based lamb skewers, all for $13 each. The restaurant also launched their new weekly jazz night every Saturday.

