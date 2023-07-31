Shay Mitchell enjoyed a workout class at Hot Pilates in West Hollywood, California.

Dwayne Johnson enjoyed a filet and sushi rolls at Mastro’s Steakhouse Beverly Hills in Beverly Hills, California.

Ariana Madix and Daniel Wai attended Élephante’s annual Fourth of July party at Élephante in Santa Monica, California.

Alessandra Ambrosio wore a red bikini and Electric Picks Sally Earrings while posing on Instagram.

Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Carl Radke, Lindsay Hubbard, and Danielle Olivera kicked off July 4th weekend at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City.

Carrie Underwood dined with her family in the private Whiskey Room at Carversteak in Resorts World Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harry Jowsey is nominated for the 2023 Streamy Awards in the Branded Series category for his viral Who Wore It Best series with Netflix.

Bill Gates launched his podcast, the Unconfuse Me Podcast with Bill Gates, with an episode featuring Seth Rogen and Lauren Miller Rogen, where they speak about Hilarity for Charity (HFC), Alzheimer’s disease, brain health, and more.

Emily Blunt wore a pair of Malone Souliers heels to the Oppenheimer premiere in Paris, France.

Hailey Bieber wore the Frankies Bikinis Christa Ruffle Mini Dress while shopping in Malibu, California.

Ben Affleck wore a black cashmere crew neck sweater from Falconeri while out in Santa Monica, California.

Kylie Jenner showed off her abs in an Iced Green Tea workout set from Alo Yoga.

Photo credit: Megan Roup/Instagram

Megan Roup hosted a full body workout to celebrate the launch of the Stakt Mat x The Sculpt Society collaboration, a lightweight foldable mat that offers adaptability and extra support, at Bandier in West Hollywood, California.

Gal Gadot got glam for the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, California by celebrity makeup artist Jo Baker, who used the TIRTIR Collagen Glow Essence, the TIRTIR Ceramic Cream, and the TIRTIR Collagen Lifting Eye Cream, to prep her skin.

Busta Rhymes received the Lifetime Achievement Award at LIV Miami in Miami, Florida.

Halle Bailey stunned in a yellow Montce one-piece while vacationing in St. Lucia.



Millie Bobby Brown posed in the Jade Top and Palermo Bottom in White Crinkle by Slate Swim on Instagram.

Gigi Hadid carried her String Ting Night Garden Wristlet Phone Strap while out and about in New York City.

Matt Damon wore the REISS Kin Slim Fit Single Breasted Linen Blazer and the Kin Slim Fit Linen Formal Trousers in Paris, France during his press tour for Oppenheimer.

Rita Ora wore the Cult Gaia Bloom Choker for her new music video “Don’t Think Twice.”

Anitta posed on Instagram in a Cult Gaia Floreana Dress.

Ciara wore the Alpinestars 2022 Racer Compass Jersey, 2023 Techstar Push Pants, and Oakley BXTR Sunglasses while out and about in Japan yesterday.

Ed Sheeran will perform an exclusive concert for SiriusXM on Monday, Aug. 14 at Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett, New York, where he will perform music from his latest album Subtract, as well as many fan favorites. To get invited, you must be a SiriusXM subscriber or participate in a trivia game and solve the clues to enter for a chance to win a trip to the show, which will air on SiriusXM Hits 1 on Friday, Sept. 1 at 9:00 pm ET and will be available on the SXM App.

Lola Tung wore the STAUD classic Wells Dress in blue in season 2 of The Summer I Turned Pretty.

Photo credit: James Kniest

Auli`i Cravalho teamed up with SHEBA® to support coral reef restoration in Los Angeles, California.

Chloe Cherry debuted her new campaign for Urban Decay’s Vice Lip Bond Backtalk Collection at The Roxy Hotel Cinema in New York City.

Jennifer Aniston wore a pair of red flip flops from Havaianas after a workout class in Los Angeles, California.

Misty Copeland attended the CHANEL cocktail party to celebrate the BAAND Together Dance Festival at Lincoln Center at Tatiana by Kwame Onwuachi in New York City.

Sara Sampaio wore I.AM.GIA's Xeina Pants in Pink while posing for an Instagram photo at her Barbie-themed birthday party.

Jennie Garth posed in a Cartolina Juliet Dress on Instagram.

Kendall Jenner posted an Instagram using an at-home Remedy Place ice bath.



Mark Consuelos participated in a live cold plunge guided by Remedy Place founder, Dr. Jonathan Leary on LIVE with Kelly and Mark.

Steve Buscemi checked out the soon-to-open Dos Hombres Cocktail Lab before dining at Sushi Suite 1001 in New York City.

Emily Ratajkowski wore a floral, lace-trimmed dress by GUIZIO, sunglasses by Lu Goldie, and the PUMA Palermo Sneaker while out and about in New York City.

Elsa Hosk posed on Instagram in the Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Cotton Strapless Dress in Black.

Hannah Faith Lord

Malbon Golf, loved by Justin Bieber and Travis Scott, launched their women's collection inspired by classic silhouettes that are timeless, functional, with a color palette that is bold, feminine and playful.

Sabrina Carpenter wore the GUIZIO Lace Up Panel Corset and GUIZIO Waistcoat and Pleated Micro Mini while posing on Instagram.

Saweetie wore the Girls Need Love Bustier and Unloyal Pants both in Black by White Fox while out in West Hollywood, California.

Joe and Nick Jonas joined their brother-in-law, Mike Deleasa, for his Cup of Joe set at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York, after stopping by the Off Hours Bourbon launch dinner at Gurney’s in Montauk, New York, where he toasted with the brand.

Anya Taylor-Joy wore a tennis skirt from Alo Yoga while strolling in Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Lopez wore the Intimissimi Delicious Viscose Satin Kimono and Intimissimi Delicious Sofia Balconette Bra while posing on Instagram.

Christie Brinkley attended the Project Zero reception and art unveiling of Bradley Theodore’s painted Garia Car on auction at Moby's in East Hampton, New York.

Andrew Matarazzo released a young adult novel called Bedlam.

Samii Ryan hosted a soccer event with former Los Angeles Galaxy Goalkeeper Brian Rowe followed by snacks and sandwiches from GGIATA in Santa Monica, California, to celebrate her limited-edition collaboration with the U.S. Women's National Soccer Federation in celebration of the Women's World Cup.

Celebrity fitness trainer Amy Davis Rosoff and Splits59 hosted a special sculpt workout at the Solawave Spa in Los Angeles, California, where guests cooled off with mock tails by Free Spirits and enjoyed goodies from Solawave and O Positiv.

Dame Pat McGrath hosted a virtual event to unveil her brand’s newest launches including the Mothership XI: Sunlit Seduction palette and IntensifEYES™ Longwear Primer.

Jennifer Tsai, founder of Line Of Sight, co-hosted the Cartier Eyewear SS23 and Set For You Collection event in New York City to celebrate the new luxury eye care launches.

Brooks Nader celebrated the launch of Kate Cate's FW23 collection with an exclusive cocktail hour preview at Casa Cipriani in New York City hosted by brand founder and creative director, Caterina Ravaglia.

Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of the Brow Pop Nano.

Christine Anne Photography

Solid & Striped and Fred Segal hosted a summer soirée at the 1 Hotel’s Juniper Garden in West Hollywood, California, where attendees enjoyed cocktails, bites, and music.

Ava Max wore a blue MONOT set to the premiere of Barbie in Los Angeles, California.

McKenna Roberts wore Ettika’s Barely There Chain and Crystal Dangle Earrings in Pink to the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles, California.

Nicola Peltz wore the Frankies Bikinis eyelet tank and pant set from the brand's most recent Summer Cottons collection while on a boating outing in St. Tropez.

Jonathan Cheban aka Foodgod attended Phillip Plein‘s boutique opening at the Beverly Center in Los Angeles, California.

Desi Perkins, CEO of Dezi eyewear and skin, launched her newest line of sunglasses, Blueprint.

Dr. Sam Ellis celebrated the launch of her new skincare brand, Prequel, with a brunch at Great White in West Hollywood, California.

YouTube star Airrack is nominated for two Streamy Awards, in the categories of Creator of the Year and First Person.

Jenna Hermans closed out her book tour for Chaos to Calm with Shira Gill and Anita Yokota at Barnes & Noble The Grove in Los Angeles, California, sponsored by AJA Vineyards.

Kristi Howard participated in the first-ever Fun on Weekdays 5k presented by Garmin, hosted by Jenna Palek at Griffith Park in Los Angeles, California.

Thrive Causemetics Founder and CEO Karissa Bodnar and Celebrity Makeup Artist Jamie Greenberg celebrated the launch of Thrive Causemetics’ Infinity Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner Pen by hosting a Masterclass with Thrive at the Thrive Causemetics Innovation Center in Los Angeles, California.

Pia Baroncini, LPA creative director, Everything Is the Best podcast host, and co-founder of Baroncini Import and Co., shared her four favorite Amazon staple items for Amazon Prime Day including a Knot Front Ribbed Knit Bodycon Bandeau Tube Dress, Hair Claw Banana Clips, a Scoop Neck Sleeveless Knit Tank Top, and adidas Sideline 21 Womens Knit Training Shorts.

Bunny Zingler, Forever 21 x Rolling Loud Ambassador and founder of Bunny’s Bae Bar, attended the Rolling Loud x Forever 21 festival kick-off event at the Forever 21 store at the Aventura Mall in Aventura, Florida to celebrate the launch of the Forever 21 x Rolling Loud Miami fashion collection.

Pierre Gasly wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label full look at The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10 in London, England.

Carianne Older/@peggyshootsfilm

Carianne Older acted as the official photographer for Charlie Puth’s tour, The Charlie Live Experience.

Rebecca Minkoff, in partnership with Magnum Ice Cream, hosted a Sunset Soiree on July 7 to celebrate Rebecca Minkoff’s Summer ‘23 collection at The Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York where guests enjoyed specialty cocktails by Body Vodka and customizable Magnum Ice Cream for dessert.

Sweet Lady Jane is launching limited-edition cupcake packs in funfetti and gluten free red velvet flavors from Friday, July 28 through Friday, August 11 and giving away two tickets to Taylor Swift's last show in Inglewood, California on Wednesday, August 9. To enter to win, follow @sweetladyjanecakeshop on Instagram and tag at least three friends in the comments on the giveaway post.

Women's NCAA stars Angel Reese and the Cavinder twins wore Nadine Merabi gowns to the 2023 ESPYs in Los Angeles, California.

Danielle Bradbery put on a show-stopping performance at the Wonderwest x Boot Barn Fashion Show in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Elevator Boys, made up of Jacob Rott, Bene Schulz, Tim Schaecker, Julien Brown, and Luis Freitag from Berlin, debuted their debut single, "Runaway.”

Rael and I Support The Girls hosted a Menstrual Kit Packing Day to celebrate 1 million period products donated to date in Culver City, California.

ILIA Beauty celebrated the launch of The Cleanse Soft Foaming Cleanser + Makeup Remover at Op e n Studio Venice in Venice, California.

Olive & June launched Summer Jellies Press-Ons, a collection of 6 new press-on nails.

Forever 21 hosted a Forever 21 x Reebok Back-to-School event in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the Forever 21 x Reebook collection launch, where attendees enjoyed beauty touch ups, fashion customization, photo moments, styling by were outfitted by a celebrity stylist, and more.



Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc and Sporty & Rich launched their 25-piece collaborative capsule collection, featuring T-shirts, sweatshirts, terry cloth polos, pinstripe pajama sets, boxers and more.

Phillip Plein celebrated the launch of the Crypto King and Crypto Queen collections at the Waldorf Astoria in Beverly Hills, California.

Aysel Labaut and Joffrey Enrique Jairala

Montana Ryder Kaoud closed out Miami Swim Week in Miami, Florida, ahead of her wedding week.

Hard Candy launched six shades of the Glosstopia Lip Repair Oil, six shades of the Insta Pout Lip Melt, and three new MOODS Shadow Palettes for the summer.

Blackbough Swim teamed up with Amazon Video original series The Summer I Turned Pretty to drop an exclusive swimwear collection featuring a wide range of two piece and one piece swimsuits along with beachwear accessories and shorts, totes and water bottles.

SAINT JANE Founder Casey Georgeson teamed up with Erin and Sara Foster for the contemporary lifestyle brand’s first beauty collaboration, Calm & Chaos, two natural lip oils that are packed with Vitamin C, Chamomile and Aloe.



TELFAR and Melissa launched the TELLY JELLY collection, featuring a fully transparent and water resistant iteration of TELFAR's classic shopping bag, with a logo-emblazoned unisex sandal.



Lack of Color just launched its first drop of its Holiday Edit, including a new design of the Inca bucket hat along with beautiful silk scarves featuring a different pattern on either side.

18.21 Man Made offered a special 30% off promotion on the grooming brand's bestsellers including the 3-in-1 Man Made wash and the Spirits Spritzers for Amazon Prime Day.

Huda Beauty launched their new 1 Coat WOW! Extra Volumizing and Lifting Mascara at Sephora and HudaBeauty.com.

HigherDOSE launched the Red Light Neck Enhancer, which uses red and near-infrared (NIR) light to regenerate skin cells, stimulate collagen, diminish fine lines, reduce redness, boost your mood, and activate glowing skin.

Floatley launched their To The T-Shirt Collection, which are designed for everyday reliability, comfort, support, and lift for long-term wear without pressure.

Courtesy of Girl Code

Girl Code, a hilarious card game written by female comics, is now available exclusively online and in Target stores.

Lanolips launched the LANO Baby Baby Balms, featuring pocket-size versions of the 101 Ointment Coconutter, Strawberry, and Watermelon, which each ointment having 101 uses.

Alex Camacho starred in Lifetime's new drama, To Kill A Stepfather, directed by Peter Sullivan.

Luxury nail salon Bellacures launched a special pink-themed Barbiecore Mani and Pedi service to celebrate the Barbie movie premiere, which included a pink Himalayan salt softening soak with rose petals, a pink Himalayan salt scrub, and pink Himalayan salt buttercream, and a pink polish of your choice. In addition to the service, Bellacures offers Barbiecore-inspired nail designs like a metallic pink drip ombre, pink polka dots, a pink striped French and more.

Cotton On partnered with FIFA on their license Women’s World Cup graphics.

Rastah launched their new collection, The Caravan of Dreams.

Taco Bell is hosting the first-ever Unofficial Halftime Show, an online concert series with performances by MUNA, Claire Rosinkranz, and Scowl, during this year’s Women’s World Cup via their Feed the Beat signature program.

Being Frenshe celebrated the launch of their Lavender Cloud Body Serum Stick and the Citrus Amber Body & Hair Radiance Oil with a pop-up truck at the Melrose Place Farmers Market in West Hollywood, California.

Katie Jones

alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet celebrated their new store opening in Brentwood, California, where attendees enjoyed wellness drinks, floral bouquets, and more.

