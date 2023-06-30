Jennifer Lopez stunned in a red strapless feather Cult Gaia dress while posing on Instagram.

Sarah Jessica Parker and Andy Cohen enjoyed a market green salad, house made sourdough bread, Stracciatella cheese, Kampachi Crudo, Spätzle, and more while at dinner at Gab’s in New York City.

Beyoncé wore a full SIMONMILLER look featuring a swirly neon print, matching set, and bathing suit while vacationing in Lake Como, Italy.

Hailey Bieber wore the LDMA Low Hide Briefs in white underneath a sheer white dress while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Addison Rae wore a Lace Trim Cami from Garage while out in Los Angeles, California.

Miranda Cosgrove wore the Scanlan Theodore Crepe Knit Square Camisole in Coral while out in New York City.

Jasmine Tookes wore Lack of Color’s The Jacinto hat in off white while posing on Instagram.

Katy Perry wore the 8 Other Reasons Luxe Diamante Earrings in iridescent from the brand’s drop on ASOS, which features characterized by bold, futuristic and edgy styles.

Carly Rae Jepsen wore I.AM.GIA's Eydis corset, shrug, and pants while performing at The Glastonbury Music Festival in England.

Tinashe wore the Alpinestars T-Jaws V3 Waterproof Jacket and Prada Symbole Sunglasses to her private album release party.

Becky G wore the Pressure Makes Diamonds Long Sleeve Jumpsuit in pink by White Fox while posing on Instagram.

Sara Sampaio wore the Scanlan Theodore Italian Heavy Linen Jacket Natural and Italian Heavy Linen Trouser Natural while posing on Instagram.

Halle Berry wore Jennifer Meyer’s 15” Yellow Gold Large Edith Link Necklace to the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity in Cannes, France.

Kyle Kuzma posed with a bottle of Casa Del Sol on Instagram while headed to shows in Paris, France for Men’s Fashion Week.

Robin Roberts and her friends took a vacation to The Shore Club in Turks & Caicos at the resort’s six-bedroom Estate Villas, where they enjoyed luxury amenities including a heated pool, private courtyard and beach access, expansive terraces, and a private butler, along with spa treatments at The Palms, a sunset cruise on a Privé luxury yacht, and more.

Gigi Hadid wore DMY by DMY sunglasses and 18k gold hoop earrings from Simon G while attending the Andam Fashion Awards in Paris, France.

Jacob Elordi checked his phone outside of the Smyth Tribeca hotel in New York City, known for its floor-to-ceiling windows, tavern dining venue, and Galerie cocktail.

Victoria Justice wore the Upcycled Long Sleeve Crop Top by NMB New York while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Harry Styles wore the HOKA Men’s Clifton 8’s while on a morning run in London.

Kim Kardashian and North West held beaded cloud wristlets from String Ting on their iPhones while celebrating North’s birthday in Los Angeles, California.

Jack Harlow enjoyed dinner with friends at Komodo in Miami, Florida.

Chris Pine, Rupert Friend and more attended the Ralph Lauren Purple Label Spring Summer 2024 collection presentation during Milan Men’s Fashion Week at Palazzo Ralph Lauren.

Sofia Richie, Lauren Ireland, and Julianne Goldmark celebrated the launch of Emi Jay’s Summer Collection, Water Fairy, at the FWRD pop-up event space in West Hollywood, California.

Tom Cruise wore a Falconeri Polo Shirt as he touched down in London for a screening for the seventh installment of Mission Impossible.

Kris Jenner took to Instagram to show off her new home decor items from Olive Ateliers, which included several Turkish vases and more.

Taylor Swift wore Malone Souliers shoes and carried a Patou Le Petit Patou bag while out and about in New York City.

January Jones shared her love of Nolé, a plastic-free, clean, effective shampoo and conditioner bar.

Carrie Underwood wore the Freida Embellished Bootie in White by AKIRA during the launch of the Exclusive SiriusXM Channel CARRIE'S COUNTRY Live from Margaritaville in Nashville, Tennessee.

Phaedra Parks and her sons enjoyed mock tails at ette, a five-star hotel in Orlando, Florida, owned by Alex Ekbatani.

Christy Carlson Romano rocked outfits from estilo Boutique while celebrating PodCo, her podcast network of nostalgic TV shows, with a weekend of panels and parties during the ATX TV Festival in Austin, Texas.

G-Eazy put on a surprise DJ set at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City for nightlife empresario Nathan Leong’s Birthday Party.

Meghan King enjoyed lunch at Black Tap in New York City.

French Montana put on a special performance at LIV in Miami, Florida.

James Kennedy performed at Strawberry Moon in Miami, Florida.

Sheck Wes performed at Somewhere Nowhere in New York City for nightlife empresario Nathan Leong’s birthday party.

Hilary Sheinbaum, author of The Dry Challenge, hosted a summer prep event at Alchemy 43 in New York City where guests were treated to non-alcoholic beverages from Damrak 0.0 and a guided meditation by MNDFL.

Lily-Rose Depp wore NANA JACQUELINE’s Elisa Dress in the premiere episode of The Idol on Max.

Sydney Sweeney wore Calzedonia tights to the unveiling of RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park in Banbury, England and a Cotton On Jesse Raglan Short Sleeve Tee while in New York City.

Scheana Shay wore the Nookie Majesty Gown in Chocolate to the Race to Erase MS 30th Anniversary Gala at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Ratajkowski wore Lu Goldie Brigette sunglasses while out in New York City. The model also rocked cargo pants from Scanlan Theodore while on a stroll in New York City.

Alix Earle wore jewelry by Electric Picks while posing on Instagram.

Lily James, Sebastian Stan, and Annabelle Wallis enjoyed lunch at Nat's on Bank in New York City.

Roku TV's Match Me in Miami star Nelly Sudri launched her highly-anticipated series of live dating webinars, which targets a series of challenges that men and women face while dating today.

Ariana Madix wore the Zoe Mini Backpack in White Pebble/Gold by PETA + JAIN while out in Los Angeles, California.

Katie Holmes wore DEZI Cuffed sunglasses that are under $100 while out and about in New York City.

Shanina Shaik wore the Element Windbreaker in Onyx by Thirty Years while out in West Hollywood, California.

Shay Mitchell wore the Palma Boater hat by Lack of Color while on vacation in Mexico.

Elyse Walker celebrated the opening her second store opening in New York City, elysewalker Madison, located on the Upper East Side.

Jennifer Lawrence joined Heidi Klum and contestants at the finale of Germany’s Next Top Model in Berlin.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. celebrated his recent exhibition fight with boxer John Gotti III at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Basketball star Jacob Toppin dined at Benjamin Steakhouse in White Plains, New York with his brother Obi, where they enjoyed a family-style steak dinner.

Jayda Cheaves and PrettyLittleThing brand ambassador launched the PLT x Jayda Cheaves Swim Edit, featuring a variety of swim and beachwear with metallic shimmer, abstract prints, crochet knits, and more.

Mario Dedivanovic, Makeup by Mario founder, led a virtual launch for the Soft Pop Plumping Blush Veil.

Natalie Amolis of NLA Collection and A.L.C. partnered for an event at The Palisades Village in Pacific, Palisades, California, where attendees shopped in support of Maya’s Way, a foundation to help women under the age of 40 who are suffering with cancer, where 10% of proceeds were donated to the organization.

Georgina Mazzeo celebrated Alo Yoga’s expansion into footwear at the Alo x o1 Classic launch party in Miami, Florida.

Dr. Jason Diamond hosted a luncheon at Holloway House in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate his first skincare line, Dr. Diamond’s Metacine, and his debut collection, the InstaFacial® Collection, a two-part regime that mimics and enhances the in-office results of Dr. Diamond's cult-favorite treatment, The InstaFacial®.

Harry Jowsey and Teddy Briggs teamed up for the latest season of The Amazing Race Australia, where they are competing on behalf of Beyond Blue.

NJ Falk was the inaugural guest on the Her Next Big Move podcast, where she shared her insights on mentoring and scaling a business.

Actress Zeta Morrison attended Paramount’s Young Hollywood screening of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One in Los Angeles, California.

Real estate agents Jack Harris and Mike Fahimian of HF Estates represented the buyer in the sale of Kipp Nelson’s property in Los Angeles, California for $38 million, which was designed by architecture firm Olson Kundig of Seattle and includes a 15-car auto gallery, a spa, a pool and gardens with olive trees. The pair also had a new listing hit the market for $62.5 million.

Lele Pons celebrated Leli Hernandez’s birthday at Mayami in Miami, Florida.

Lucy Rae McFadin launched her Abrand Jeans capsule collection filled with Y2K inspired denim pieces including the Debbie Vest, Maxi Debbi Skirt, and more.

Peso Pluma celebrated a night out at LIV in Miami, Florida with Anitta, Paulo Dybala, Vinicius Jr., and more.

O Positiv co-founders Brianna and Bobby Britton hosted a Healthy Girl Summer Brunch with special guest Dr. Jessica Shepherd at Saltie Girl in West Hollywood, to celebrate the launch of their newest product, FLO PMS Complete.

Sohla El-Waylly hosted Coca-Cola’s Billboard to Table event in New York City where guests enjoyed a curated a menu of globally inspired dishes from local restaurants.

Brianna of WHTTBYBRI launched a curation of wardrobe essentials made to order in Los Angeles and a Pilates Mamí collection.

Abel Honor New York released their newest collection, New Wave, and is donating a percentage of the menswear drop proceeds to the 9/11 Memorial.

Nadine Merabi hosted a 3-day styling suite at the Mondrian Hotel in West Hollywood, California to preview their new Resort 2023 Drop 2 - Sol De Aqua Collection.

FaceGym is having a sitewide sale for Independence Day where customers can enjoy 20% until Tuesday, July 4.

STAUD, the Los Angeles-based fashion brand, launched their Pickleball collection, STAUD COURT, featuring a full range of attire aimed at the rapidly growing community of pickleball, tennis, and court sport enthusiasts, along with the STAUD x Keds The Court Shoe.

nuuds hosted their first pop-up at The Grove in Los Angeles, California, where customers shopped the full collection of tees, bodysuits, sweats and more.

Boohoo launched a limited-edition size inclusive Barbie collection featuring streetwear with a Barbie flair.

LANO launched their 101 Ointment Fruities Multi-Balms made with the purest, ultra-medical grade Lanolin, in seven different flavors that are infused with ingredients like Pear Seed Oil and Strawberry Fruit Extract.

Shake Shack and NotCo hosted a Sip and Shop event to preview their non-dairy ice cream truck ahead of the pop-up events in Los Angeles, California, where guests enjoyed shakes and scoops made with NotMilk as they stocked up on summer essentials.

Alo hosted The Next Step event in Beverly Hills, California, to celebrate the launch of the Alo X 01 Classic sneakers where attendees enjoyed B12 shots, cold plunges, massages, permanent jewelry, and more.

THE ELK in New York City teamed up with Bask to launch a co-branded coconut latte for the month of June, where customers entered to win a one-year supply of Bask.

Co-founder and CEO of Mammoth Film Festival, Tanner Beard, was awarded Best Director of the Future by Cannes World Film Festival, and celebrated with co-founder Tomik Mansoori and the Silver Sail Entertainment team in Cannes, France.

SLIP launched the La Dolce Vita Collection filled with silk skinny, minnie, large, and midi scrunchies, sleep masks, a turban, travel pillow, and pillowcases, featuring colorful, Italian inspired patterns.

Fanfix hosted its second annual Techfix event, where industry professionals and creator economy enthusiasts connected over drinks and hors d'oeuvres in honor of this year's Los Angeles Tech Week.

Penny Lane partnered with wellness app, 28, on their campaign focused on sharing the power of balancing hormones and overall body and health transformation.

Visp is hosting a 4th of July Day sale where customers can receive 15% off 1 bottle, 20% off 2 bottles, and 25% off 3+ bottles from June 30 through July 4.

Billionaire Philanthropist Patrick Carroll met 10-year-old Mila, whom he sponsored for her sarcoma treatment at Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, at his 4th Kickz for Kids charity event in New York City, where she joined Carroll in his quest to give $1 million worth of high-end sneakers to underprivileged children at Boys and Girls Clubs across the country.

Inside Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's New $60 Million Home (Source)



