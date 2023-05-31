Gigi Hadid wore the Emi Jay Big Effing Clip in Virgo with a green Miu Miu dress at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Sydney Sweeney wore low rise straight jeans from Cotton On while arriving to the Hotel Martinez in France.

Taylor Swift wore a Ralph Lauren Collection Welington Shoulder Bag in New York City. The singer also wore a Polo Ralph Lauren Eyelet Linen Bustier and Eyelet Linen Midi Skirt while out and about in New York City too.

Selena Gomez posed for a photo in DMY by DMY sunglasses and 8 Other Reasons Chance Hoops on Instagram while out in Paris.

Sharon Stone shared a photo of herself wearing the Ray-Ban Clubmaster Classic in a Instagram Story and post.

Adam Lambert teamed up with ORLY to launch a limited-edition High Drama x PRIDE collaboration, a bold and vibrant collection inspired by the singer’s solo album High Drama, available on ORLYbeauty.com starting June 2, where proceeds will benefit Stand With Trans.

Olivia Wilde wore the Alo Airlift Intrigue Bra and 7/8 High-Waist Airlift Legging in Dark Plum, Alo Yoga’s High-Waist Airbrush Leggings, and the brand's Airlift High-Waist 7/8 Car Club Leggings to different workout sessions in Los Angeles, California.

Shay Mitchell wore a Montce Cream Rib Bustier Bikini Top and Montce Cream Rib Paula Tie-Up Bikini Bottom in an Instagram Reel.

Elsa Hosk wore a black Scanlan Theodore dress while in Cannes, France, for the Cannes Film Festival.

Rupert Friend wore a Ralph Lauren Purple Label Made-to-Measure double breasted cream silk shantung dinner jacket, pleated tuxedo shirt, black tuxedo trouser, black satin bowtie and black patent leather lace-up shoe at the Asteroid City premiere in Cannes, France.

Natalie Portman rocked a hair look at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, done by celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak who used Fable & Mane products to create the style.

Jordyn Woods wore a Jean Paul Gaultier striped mesh maxi dress to dinner with her boyfriend, Karl-Anthony Towns, at LAVO Ristorante in West Hollywood, California.

Jennifer Lawrence wore a Dior Couture by Maria Grazia Chiuri look and makeup by Dior Beauty at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Halsey wore the Coco Lace Bustier Top and Lace Stormi Tee by Garage to her guest performance with Suga at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California.

Emily Ratajkowski wore the Hailey Bieber x Vogue Eyewear collection sunglasses while out in New York City.

Courtesy of JSHealth Vitamins

Jessica Sepel, founder of JSHealth Vitamins, hosted a JSHealth Wellness Retreat in Santa Monica, California, where attendees enjoyed P.Volve workout classes, cold plunges, IV drips, cupping, a sound bath meditation, a healthy food spread, a smoothie bar, and goodies from Olipop, MUSH, Edge Theory, 28 Wellness, Myodetox, Modwella, Ritual by Harry Jowsey, and Barcode.

Malin Akerman encouraged her Instagram followers to donate to On Our Sleeves, the movement for children’s mental health that works to provide free, clinician-informed resources to help break child mental health stigmas, during Mental Health Awareness Month.

Miranda Kerr wore a Rebecca Minkoff cropped leather jacket while out and about in New York City.

Camila Cabello wore an EDIKTED top while posing on Instagram.

Bebe Rexa wore the Lele Sadoughi Sweetheart Sunglasses in fuchsia while posing on Instagram.

Jennifer Hudson wore ByChari's Diamond MAMA Necklace on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

Hailey Bieber wore GIA BORGHINI boots while getting dinner with husband Justin Bieber in New York City.

Alexandra Daddario showed off her beauty look at The Met Gala in New York City done by celebrity makeup artist Lottie Stannard using Dior Beauty products.

Yara Shahidi showed off her makeup look created using Dior Beauty products at The Met Gala in New York City.

Daisy Edgar-Jones showed off her beauty look at The Met Gala in New York City created by celebrity makeup artist Sabrina Bedrani, who used Dior Beauty products.

Rachel Brosnahan wore Simon G mixed metal + diamond ear climbers at The Met Gala in New York City.

Blake Lively wore the HOKA Clifton L Suede sneaker in Shortbread/Radiant Yellow while out and about in New York City.

Allison Williams wore a custom Patou look made from peach Italian silk with Guillaume Henry at The Met Gala in New York City.

Kate Middleton wore the Hollie Double Breasted Linen Blazer from Reiss in baby blue, layered with a white tee, black slacks, and sneakers while attending a walkabout in Windsor, England.

Caleb McLaughlin was announced as an ambassador for Christian Dior’s LA Collection Privée Fragrances.

Bradan Toigo

Zeta Morrison celebrated her 30th birthday at HYDE in West Hollywood, California.

Ludacris attended Miami Race Nights at Fontainebleau by BleauLive in partnership with Capture Studio Group in Miami, Florida.

Michael B. Jordan showed off his Intimissimi Ribbed Supima Cotton Tank Top while posing on Instagram.

Courteney Cox announced her partnership with skincare brand Dermalogica, where she aims to shine a light on the original ‘skin influencers’ and champion results-driven skin health expertise amid a crowded market.

Drew Barrymore enjoyed the 18 Greens Fresh Juice and Chia Seed Power from goodsugar, an organic juice and plant-based food café, in New York City.

Maluma wore a BOSS look inspired by Karl Lagerfeld at The Met Gala in New York City.

Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, wore custom BOSS looks at The Met Gala in New York City.

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra got facials from Facegym ahead of The Met Gala in New York City.

Julia Garner, Sienna Miller, Ariana DeBose, and Stephanie Hsu enjoyed Facegym facials ahead of The Met Gala in New York City.

Christina Milian wore a SHEIN dress to SHEIN’s first ever Mother’s Day Brunch at Great White in Los Angeles, California.

Dwyane Wade wore Reiss x CHE Swim Shorts while traveling in Egypt with his wife, Gabrielle Union.

Roddy Ricch enjoyed a night out at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Behati Prinsloo wore the I.AM.GIA Jessica Bikini in denim while posing on Instagram.

Mary Fitzgerald and Jason Oppenheim attended Miami’s Lisa Hochstein debuts new beau at MAXIM’s F1 Party in Miami, Florida.

Beyoncé wore bespoke heels from Malone Souliers and a custom Valentino dress at the Renaissance World Tour in Belgium.

Pixie Productions

Celebrity event designer and High-low Hostess Amanda Orso and her daughter, Ivy, planned their dog’s wedding while at an event in New York City.

Chloe Bailey wore embellished Jlo Jennifer Lopez by REVOLVE platform heels to the Lakers vs. Warriors game in Los Angeles, California.

Jonah Hauer-King wore Ralph Lauren Purple Label at the premiere of The Little Mermaid in London, England.

Diddy closed out F1 Weekend at LIV on a Sunday in Miami, Florida. DJ Khaled attended HUMMER House During F1 Miami Grand Prix Weekend in Miami, Florida.

Josephine Skriver showed off her baby bump while posing in a pair of KSUBI mid blue straight leg jeans on Instagram.

Lindsay Lohan starred in Peter Thomas Roth’s new beauty campaign spotlighting the brand’s Hydra-Gel Eye Patches.

Amber Valletta wore a necklace, bracelet, and earrings by Brilliant Earth at The Met Gala in New York City.

Scott Disick and Wiz Khalifa enjoyed dinner at Papi Steak in Miami, Florida.

Rachel Sennott wore a sleek black Patou dress to the premiere and after-party for The Idol at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Rosalia wore a red one piece from the Pamela Anderson x Frankies Bikinis collaboration during an Instagram Live.

Jim Jones enjoyed a night out at LIV in Miami, Florida.

Simone Biles wore a Nadine Merabi pajama set while getting ready for her wedding in Cabo, Mexico.

Halsey wore SIMONMILLER boots while out and about in Los Angeles, California.

Doja Cat wore the Dylan Jean by I.AM.GIA. while posing on instagram.

Polo Gibson

Dance Moms alum Kalani Hilliker launched her self-care brand, Kare by Kalani, to promote holistic wellness.

Rick Ross and Busta Rhymes enjoyed a night out at LIV on a Sunday in Miami, Florida.

Viola Davis wore the REISS Tuxedo Jumpsuit and Side Stripe Midi Dress while out and about in Cannes, France.

Netflix’s Emily Faye Miller appeared as a guest on Taylor Lautner’s podcast, The Squeeze, to open up about her experience with ectopic pregnancy, life after Too Hot to Handle, and more.

Izza put on a show-stopping performance at The Peppermint Club in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate the release of her new EP, STARGIRL.

Black Eyed Peas' frontwoman J. Rey Soul performed at the Tecate Emblema Festival in Mexico City, Mexico.

Author Jenna Hermans kicked off the release of her first book, Chaos to Calm: 5 Ways Busy Parents Can Break Free from Overwhelm, with a Los Angeles, California, book tour beginning at DIESEL, Zibby’s Bookshop, and more.

Celebrity hair colorist and dpHUE co-founder Justin Anderson launched the dpHue Exfoliating Scalp Detox and ACV Revitalizing Shampoo and Conditioner.

Heather McMahan shared that Kendall-Jackson Chardonnay is her favorite chardonnay to sip on in an episode of her podcast, Absolutely Not.

Celebrity Makeup Artist Mai Quynh celebrated the launch of ma:nyo's V.Collagen Heart Fit Collection at Melrose Place Rooftop in Los Angeles, California.

Sarah Snyder hosted a Corpse Bride themed party to celebrate ROMWE’s 13th anniversary where attendees enjoyed intuitive medium readings, aura photos, bites and beverages, and a private screening of Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride at Melrose Rooftop Theatre in West Hollywood, California.

Kát Rudu and Joseph Michael hosted a day of pampering where attendees experienced Rudu’s new Caribbean stem cell skin treatment and Michael’s Signature Blowout at Juan Juan Salon in Los Angeles, California.

Megan Williams, Diana Veras, Inanna Sarkis, Mariama Diallo, Lauren Jensen, and Leslie Sidora starred in Montce’s Curve Collection campaign, highlighting classic bikinis, one-pieces and beachwear in a neutral colors and quality fabrics.

Rebecca Minkoff and Marianna Hewitt attended the Morgan Stanley PWM Next Gen Summit dinner and fireside chat at the Ocho Rooftop of Soho Beach House in Miami, Florida, to highlight Minkoff’s continued partnership with Morgan Stanley.

Aimee Mullins wore a Ralph Lauren Collection Dress at the Asteroid City premiere in Cannes, France.

Code Creatives

Lisa Opie wore a Juan Carlos Piñera of Miami design at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France.

Austin Mahone attended the Laffite Automobili Unveiling in Miami, Florida.

Sabeena Ladha, founder of DEUX, hosted a seated dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood to celebrate the company's investors with influence and new Glazed Donuts launch.

Maria Menounos wore the Que Sera Sera Square Neck Laced Up One Piece in neon lime and the Retro Luli Halter One Piece in multicolor by LULI FAMA while on vacation in Greece.

Bambi Northwood-Blyth attended the AprésMET party in New York City in a sparkly mini dress by Iro, from FWRD.

Sydney Carlson attended the Levi’s VIP opening party celebrating the immersive 501® pop-up experience for the 150th anniversary of the 501® at the Levi’s 501® Experience Pop-Up at the Skylight at the Armory in San Francisco, California.

Luna Blaise starred in the I.AM.GIA June campaign for the brand’s new collection, Portia, featuring new colorways in the Arly Dress, and low-rise long skirts, baby tees, and strappy see-through tops.

Priscilla Block snapped a pic at the SHEIN Surf Club before hitting the stage at Hangout Music Fest in Gulf Shores, Alabama.

Ally Maki and Christine Ko attended an AAPI Heritage Month Dinner hosted by good light at Monarch in Arcadia, California, in support of the Asian Mental Health Collective, powered by D’USSE.

Brandi Cyrus deejayed the Casa Cody Country Music Festival Soiree in Palm Springs, California.

Celebrity makeup artist Jenna Kristina created a glass skin look on Karen Gillan for the Guardians of the Galaxy premiere in Los Angeles, California, using TIRTIR Skincare.

Influencers showed off their love for Shane Co., a Denver, Colorado family-owned jewelry business founded by Tom Shane, with son Rordan Shane, and the leading supplier of precious stones and metals since 1971.

Antonela Roccuzzo launched a tech accessories collection with Casetify where 5% of the proceeds will be donated to Equality Now, an international non-profit network that focuses on creating a just world for women all over the world.

Alli Hansen of Grand Canyon University sported Hally streaked hair on the court for the 2023 PAC-12 Beach Volleyball Championships.

Cindy Kimberly teamed up with REVOLVE to launch LOBA, an exclusive collection of ready to wear clothing and accessories inspired by her international roots.

Linda Hammond was announced as Otra’s new CEO along with Allen Hammond as CFO and Zak Hammond as Head of Design.

Men’s Grooming Artist Laila Hayani prepped Jeremy Strong’s skin with Hanacure skincare products ahead of The Met Gala in New York City.

Madison Fisher launched a Mother’s Day collection of adorable coordinating Mommy & Me styles, inspired by her daughters, with SHEIN.

Getty Images/Manny Hernandez

Miami Heat’s Tyler Herro and billionaire real estate mogul Patrick Carroll caught up at the SOLARIS Art Exhibition in Miami, Florida, where they spoke about Carroll’s upcoming Kickz for Kids charity event at the Boys and Girls Club on June 8 in New York City.

Karen Millen teamed up with Emily London to launch a 38-piece limited capsule collection filled with an assortment of fascinators and hats that can be dressed up or down.

Luxury fashion sourcer Gab Waller celebrated her partnership with Fashionphile and The Peninsula Beverly Hills on an exclusively curated edit of 10 one-of-a-kind pieces available to shop exclusively on Fashionphile until the end of July.

Ashlee Margolis, founder of The A List, hosted a pop-up event for guests to view the latest summer collections from Ann Taylor + LOFT, learn about Aramore’s NAD+ powered topical and supplement line, sample the OWL Venice Organic Reset Cleanse and more in Beverly Hills, California.

The Latinx House released its first-ever short film, Elefanta, an animated short that stars Karla Souza, Stephanie Beatriz, Kate del Castillo, and Yalitza Aparicio, voicing the playful elephant characters, available on The Latinx House's website, along with the title song to the film sung by Michelle Rodriguez alongside Mare Advertencia, Tayhana, and Charly Glynn.

Fitness trainer Savannah Simon teamed up with alleyoop to lead a hike through Westridge Trail in Los Angeles, California, where attendees rocked Bala bangles and MeUndies workout gear.

ARKIVE Headcare founder and celebrity hairstylist Adam Reed sent a Bonsai plant to VIPs to celebrate the launch of the line’s TREAT products and to honor Mental Health Awareness Month.

Peace Out Skincare launched the Vitamin C Glow Stick, a clean, cruelty-free, vegan, and gluten-free stick is packed with a 6% C complex blend and four types of Vitamin C, peptides, and caffeine to help soften the look of fine lines and wrinkles while boosting any dull textured skin and discoloration.

Emi Jay launched their Sugar Blossom Collection of limited-edition keepsake accessories to pay homage to the founders’ Korean roots where they made a donation to the Asian Mental Health Collective in honor of AAPI Heritage Month.

Reiss, the premium British fashion brand, became the official travel wear partner of the McLaren Racing Formula 1 team, where the McLaren Racing team will be dressed in meticulously designed Reiss products while embarking on global travels throughout the season.

Casetify celebrated Star Wars™ May the 4th Day by launching a N-1 Starfighter™ Collector's Edition Box Set, limited to a 1,000 units on May 4.

Stakt, the first patent pending stackable fitness mat that features a unique, foldable design for greater support, flexibility and mobility as you move, continues to sell out.

STAUD debuted a full range of 40 swimwear styles, STAUD SEA, featuring mix and match bikinis, one pieces and cover-ups, with intricate beading, delicate crochet, and bold marble prints, with prices ranging from $85-$395.

Olive & June launched their summer 2023 collection: Postcard from Paradiso, filled with six new polish shades and six new press-ons, as well as the summer 2023 Mani System made up of salon-quality tools.

Hally Hair popped up at the Taylor Swift Eras Tour in Nashville, Tennessee, where guests got their hair professionally blinged, streaked, and styled at the HallyMobile ahead of the concert.

Hally got the University of Georgia's Georgia Bulldogs and Louisiana State Tigers NCAA softball teams game day ready with their new ShadeStix.

Visp offered 20% off all purchases site-wide for Memorial Day.

lululemon

The Mian Twins attended the first ever lululemon Align Legging Dupe Swap pop-up at Westfield Century City in Los Angeles, California, where guests exchanged a pair of their dupe leggings for a free pair of the original lululemon Align pant.

Morgan Taylor/Gelish celebrated their summer nail collaboration with The Little Mermaid at the Andaz West Hollywood in West Hollywood, California, where guests enjoyed manicures and nail accents from nail artist Sigourney Nunez.

GXVE Beauty expanded into the complexion category with the launch of Pick It Up Clean Cream Contour and Talc-Free Powder Bronzer Duos and Check My Glow Clean Multi-Dimensional Illuminating Talc-Free Highlighters available at Sephora.com and GXVEBeauty.com.

JOJA launched their JOJA Wonderland collection featuring two workout set styles in vibrant french blue and bloom colors.

Floatley, a line of cozy undergarments, hosted a preview event at The Butcher's Daughter in West Hollywood, California, to celebrate their new collection.

Nasty Gal hosted a Pride gifting suite where attendees enjoyed drinks, tooth gems, and Nasty Gal’s latest styles in Los Angeles, California.

Alo Yoga launched their ALO X O1 CLASSIC sneakers, the brand’s debut in the footwear category, featuring vegan leather, extra padding in the interior collar, a honeycomb wall encapsulated cushioning system, and a horseshoe-shaped insole for $185.00.

Apple TV+ celebrated the launch of season 2 of Prehistoric Planet with a transatlantic art installation by David Popa in the United States, England and Finland.

Mane launched their first collaboration with Chunks, made up of The Wavy Baby Medium Claw Clip and Sky’s the Limit XL Claw clip, along with fun customizable stickers.

BRIAVIA, a female-founded AAPI brand, hosted a SoulCycle workout for AAPI Awareness Month in Santa Monica, California.

Parfums de Marly President, Yvan Jacqueline, hosted the brand’s first premier offsite event at The London in Los Angeles, California, in partnership with Nordstrom, where guests enjoyed a bespoke fragrance experience, specialty cocktails and customized fragrance bottles.

Wealthflix, the premier platform working to bring together entrepreneurs and ambitious investors, hosted a Mother’s Day Brunch at Culina at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Hills prepared by Executive Chef Mitch Austin, where guests enjoyed classic brunch favorites, sushi and carving stations, specialty pizzas, a children’s buffet station, house-made doughnuts, made-to-order cotton candy, petite pastries, gelato, and more.

Open, a mindfulness studio for breathwork, meditation, movement, and more celebrated the opening of their new state-of-the-art flagship studio in Venice, California, where guests enjoyed a VIP immersive practice for the body, mind, and community, followed by a celebration filled with music, light bites, and a hot and cold circuit.

Taco Bell filed a legal petition to liberate the Taco Tuesday trademark via the United States Patent and Trademark Office in an effort to deliver it to the public.

Kosas founder Sheena Zadeh-Daly hosted a virtual event to celebrate the launch of their Weightless Lip Color and Wet Stick.

The Seattle Storm announced a new partnership with Youth To The People, making it the team’s Official Skincare Partner, where YTTP will present Storm Fits and align with Force4Change to present and contribute to Kicks for Equality.

Jean-Vincent Simonet

Melissa and Jean Paul Gaultier celebrated 40 years of collaboration with a limited-edition capsule collection consisting of two original models.

For more celeb sightings, check out the gallery below:

Must-See Celeb Sightings: May 2023

RELATED CONTENT:

Yolanda Hadid Praises Gigi and Bella for Handling Pressures of Social Media (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Star Sightings: Kendall Jenner, Nick Viall and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Kristen Bell, Bryan Cranston and More Celebs

Star Sightings: Doja Cat, JAY-Z and More Celebs