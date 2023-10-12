A meeting of music royalty! Taylor Swift celebrated the release of her new concert film on Tuesday, and got some love from fellow superstar Beyoncé.

The Renaissance artist came out to Hollywood to show her support for the "Anti-Hero" singer's new doc, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, which premiered on multiple screens at the AMC Theaters at The Grove on Wednesday.

The pair posed together on the red carpet, radiating grace, elegance and style as they smiled for the cameras.

Swift stunned in a blue Oscar de la Renta gown, while Beyoncé rocked a futuristic look in a black body suit and metallic chest plate, paired with mirrored shades.

John Shearer/Getty Images

The ladies also sat together for a photo op inside the theater, playfully enjoying their popcorn while Bey threw a handful at the cameras. Swift shared the moment on Instagram, hailing the "Single Ladies" artist as a "guiding light" in her career.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift gushed. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹"

Beyoncé's appearance at the event had not previously been announced.

Notably, Beyoncé also has a concert film gearing up for release later this year -- Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. The doc is set to hit theaters Dec. 1.

As for Swift's Eras Tour doc, the film has already broken records. As of Oct. 5, AMC announced that Eras surpassed $100 million in global advance ticket sales revenue.

When Swift announced the epic concert documentary in August, she called the tour "the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far."

"I'm overjoyed to tell you that it'll be coming to the big screen soon," she wrote in a post on social media. "Starting Oct 13th you'll be able to experience the concert film in theaters in North America! Tickets are on sale now at amctheatres.com. Eras attire, friendship bracelets, singing and dancing encouraged 1, 2, 3 LGB!!!! (iykyk)"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour hits theaters on Friday, Oct. 13.

RELATED CONTENT: