Date night isn't going out of style for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce!

On Sunday, the "Blank Space" singer and the NFL pro hit the streets of New York City for another evening out. Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, were all smiles as they left the Waverly Inn restaurant hand-in-hand.

Swift didn't left the autumn breeze keep her from showing off her long legs in a black leather mini skirt, which she paired with a sheer long sleeved top, and black boots. The singer kept her hair pinned back and had her signature red lipstick on display.

Gotham/GC Images

For his part, Kelce showed off his usual swag in a matching light denim set, which he layered over a black T shirt.

As they left the restaurant -- to the surprise of some fans -- the pair were all smiles, and holding hands. Kelce even held Swift's hand as he helped her into their getaway car.

Ahead of their date, Kelce -- rocking a green sweatsuit -- briefly left NYC and headed to MetLife Stadium, where he watched his brother, Jason Kelce, and the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets.

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The pair's latest outing comes after they had a PDA-filled night in the Big Apple on Saturday. After making separate cameos on the premiere episode of Saturday Night Live, Swift and Kelce arrived at the SNL after-party, holding hands.

In pictures snapped from the night, Kelce was the perfect gentleman as he helped Swift out of the car. The tight end then grabbed her hand, as they walked inside of Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District.

Inside, multiple sources told ET, that the duo couldn't keep their hands to themselves and showed PDA inside the soirée.

"Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other," one eyewitness said. "They kissed throughout the evening."

Another source added that the pair appeared to be the "real deal," and that they didn't hold back when it came to being affectionate.

Gotham/GC Images

"They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses," says the source, who added it wasn't like they were making out, just sweet moments like "he'd kiss her on her head."

The source added that Kelce was also protective of Swift.

"At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here," the source says.

Sparks began to fly for Swift and Kelce at the end of September, when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears at Arrowhead Stadium. Since, the "Anit-Hero" songstress has attended more games in support of No. 87.

For more on Taylor and Travis' love story, click below.

RELATED CONTENT: