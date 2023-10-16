Katy Perry Says She 'Ships' Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Romance

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s recent public appearances and hand-in-hand strolls on the streets of New York City over the weekend have ignited a wave of excitement among fans and fellow celebrities alike.

Swift and Kelce have been in the spotlight for their blossoming romance, with fans speculating about their relationship status for the past few weeks. Their joint appearance at the Saturday Night Live after-party on Saturday night was a significant milestone in their relationship.

Notably, fellow singer and songwriter Katy Perry, 38, shared her thoughts on the newfound romance in the comments section of an Instagram post by Vogue magazine. The post featured a series of photos of Taylor and Travis heading to a Saturday Night Live after-party together, after they both made cameo appearances on the season 49 premiere. The post praised their fashionable outfits and their decision to step out in style.

Gotham/GC Images

Katy responded with a simple, yet supportive, message: "I ship." In contemporary internet slang, the term "ship" is often used to express approval or support for a romantic relationship between two people. Katy's comment on the Vogue post left fans thrilled and touched by her positive response. One fan expressed their appreciation on social media, saying, "It's nice to see a positive response!" Another fan wrote, "She's so real for that," while a third commented, "She's just like us."

The significance of Katy's comment is not lost on fans, as it comes after years of rumored animosity between her and Taylor. The two pop icons were once at odds, and their public feud made headlines for an extended period and even was rumored to have sparked Taylor's hit song "Bad Blood." However, the two have reconciled and rekindled their friendship.

In a 2020 interview with Howard Stern, Katy shared how the two put their conflict behind them in a bid to set an example for young women. She added that the pair now discuss “the best we want for each other."

"Gossip and lies, they take the elevator. But truth takes the stairs ... time will tell my story," Katy, 35, said while discussing the past feud. "What I'm so grateful for is that we did get to make up and we made up publicly to be an example of redemption."

“It's hard for young girls, growing up [with] cliques and high school and pettiness and all that stuff, so now we're super friendly and I've always wanted the best for her and we can talk about the best we want for each other," she continued.

The two put their highly-publicized differences aside when Katy made a surprise appearance in Taylor’s 2018 music video for “You Need to Calm Down.”

RELATED CONTENT: