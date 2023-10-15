After a fun date night out and about with Taylor Swift in New York City, Travis Kelce spent Sunday watching the Philadelphia Eagles take on the New York Jets.

Travis headed out to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, for a solo outing to the game, where he cheered on his brother, Jason Kelce, as he made history.

The game was a particularly meaningful one for Jason, as he set the Eagles' record for the player with the most starts in the history of the team.

Travis, 34, was all smiles as he rooted and cheered for his older brother. Sadly for the Kelce brothers, the game ended up as the Eagles' first loss of the season, as the Jets wound up beating them 14-20.

During Fox's coverage of the game, commentator Kevin Kugler joked, "There was a lot of talk that Taylor Swift might be here today but she does not appear to be in attendance. However, we do have an Aaron Rodgers for you if you're a Taylor Swift fan, perhaps an injured Aaron Rodgers will suffice."

The NFL's recent breathless coverage of Taylor and Travis' relationship was actually lampooned in a sketch on Saturday Night Live over the weekend, in which Travis actually made a cameo appearance.

Taylor also dropped by the SNL season premiere, to introduce musical guest Ice Spice. Taylor and Travis' presence in New York led many to speculate that she might come out to the game to root on Jason by Travis' side.

Travis' game day came after he and Taylor packed on the PDA on a fun date night in the Big Apple.

On Saturday, the "Anti-Hero" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their first public appearance together in New York City. While photos caught them holding hands as they made their way to the Saturday Night Live after party -- inside they brought the PDA.

In the photos, Travis was the perfect gentleman as he held Taylor's hand as she exited the vehicle. The pair then walked hand-in-hand inside the venue. An eyewitness tells ET that the SNL cast celebrated the season premiere at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District.

According to the eyewitness, the couple arrived at the celebration around 2:20 a.m. holding hands.

"Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other," the eyewitness says. "They kissed throughout the evening."

Inside the party, the eyewitness shares that Swift also hung out with Ice Spice and her friends.

According to another source, the couple were comfortable together as they partied.

"Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA. When Taylor first arrived, she spent time with Ice Spice and Ice Spice’s friends," the source says.

Another source adds that the pair appeared to be the "real deal," and that they didn't hold back when it came to being affectionate.

"They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses," says the source, who added it wasn't like they were making out, just sweet moments like "he'd kiss her on her head."

The GRAMMY-winning singer and No. 87, have been linked since the end of September when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Since then, the buzz surrounding their love story has been non-stop, as she has attended more games and been gushed about by the Super Bowl champion.

