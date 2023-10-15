Inside Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's PDA-Filled Date Night

Call it what you want, but Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are bringing the PDA with their new romance.

On Saturday, the "Anti-Hero" singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end made their first public appearance together in New York City. While photos caught them holding hands as they made their way to the Saturday Night Live after party -- inside they brought the PDA.

In the photos, Kelce was the perfect gentleman as he held Swift's hand with she exited the vehicle. The pair then walked hand-in-hand inside the venue.

Gotham/GC Images

The PDA didn't stop there.

An eyewitness tells ET that the SNL cast celebrated the season premiere at Catch Steakhouse in the Meatpacking District in NYC, and Swift and Kelce were on hand for the festivities.

According to the eyewitness, Swift, 33, and Kelce, 34, arrived at the celebration around 2:20 am holding hands.

"Taylor and Travis seemed to really be having a great night and looked happy to be with each other," the eyewitness says. "They kissed throughout the evening."

Inside the party, the eyewitness shares that Swift also hung out with Ice Spice and her friends.

Gotham/GC Images

According to another source, the couple were comfortable together as they partied.

"Taylor and Travis looked very comfortable and happy together. They were kissing openly and weren’t shy with their PDA. When Taylor first arrived, she spent time with Ice Spice and Ice Spice’s friends," the source says.

Another source adds that the pair appeared to be the "real deal," and that they didn't hold back when it came to being affectionate.

"They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other's ear, and they even exchanged some kisses," says the source, who added it wasn't like they were making out, just sweet moments like "he'd kiss her on her head."

The source added that Kelce was also protective of Swift.

"At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he'd take it from here," the source says.

Also inside the affair was host, Pete Davidson, and his rumored girlfriend, Madelyn Cline, Lorne Michaels, Dave Chapelle, Michael Che, Colin Jost, Steve Harrington and more celebs.

"Everyone was in a great mood and had a great time," the eyewitness says.

Gotham/GC Images

Both Kelce and Swift stopped by Studio 8H for surprise appearances. The NFL star appeared in the first skit of the night, which poked fun at the NFL's constant coverage of their relationship. Later in the evening, Swift took the stage to welcome Ice Spice ahead of her second performance.

The GRAMMY-winning singer and No. 87, have been linked since the end of September when she attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears. Since, the buzz surrounding their love story has been non-stop, as she has attended more games and been gushed about by the Super Bowl champion.

And it all started with a friendship bracelet.

For more on Travis and Taylor, click below.

