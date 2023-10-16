It seems that theater goers were, in fact, ready for it. Taylor Swift premiered her highly anticipated Eras concert film in cinemas over the weekend, setting new box office records.

According to AMC, the 33-year-old singer-songwriter earned the highest grossing concert film domestically for an opening weekend for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour.

Eras brought in $96 million domestically as well as an additional $32 million internationally. The film surpassed the previously held record from Justin Bieber's Never Say Never, which was released in 2011 and brought in a total of $73 million over the course of its run.

The almost three-hour film was directed by Sam Wrench and was filmed over the summer during three nights of Swift's six-night run at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Swift herself surprised fans at The Grove in Los Angeles last week, premiering the film with her celebrity pals in the audience.

Earlier this month it was announced that the film had surpassed $100 million in global advanced ticket sales.

Last month, one day after Swift announced her concert film, AMC revealed that the movie's ticket sales reached $26 million, breaking the record for sales for a single title on one day at AMC previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home at $16.9 million. Per AMC, Swift's film shattered the first-day, 24-hour ticket sales revenue record at AMC less than three hours after tickets went on sale.

The Eras Tour is Swift's sixth concert tour, and easily the biggest and most successful of her career thus far.

The U.S. leg l kicked off on March 17 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, and continued through Aug. 9, wrapping up with a six-night run at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

According to most conservative estimates, the tour is expected to break the $1 billion mark when all is said and done, which would make it the highest-ever grossing tour in history.

The Eras Tour is set to come to a close on Nov. 23, 2024, following a six-night run at the Rogers Centre in Toronto, Canada.

