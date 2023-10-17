Credit where credit is due! Erin Andrews feels she's responsible for the hottest couple of the moment — Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

The 45-year-old sports commentator appeared on Monday's Late Night With Seth Meyers, where she talked about the role she had in the budding new rumored romance.

Andrews and her Calm Down podcast co-host Charissa Thompson urged the "Love Story" singer to date the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during an August episode of their podcast.

At the time, Andrews urged Swift, "Please try our friend Travis. He is fantastic!"

Of the comment, Andrews said on Monday's Late Night, "Travis was very open about not getting to meet her, and so we were just being really candid because we love him. We're good friends of his. And we just were like, 'Taylor, date this guy.'"

Noting that Kelce is "good looking" and "just such a great, great guy," Andrews said she just "threw it out there."

Saying that since Swelce first sparked romance rumors last month, she and Thompson have been getting (and accepting) the credit.

"We hope to officiate the wedding," she quipped. "We hope to be there when he proposes, all the things."

Swift did throw Andrews a shout out last week when she attended the Chiefs' game wearing a jacket from Andrews' sports apparel line.

"If you have anything and she puts it on. If you own a Kleenex company and she wipes her nose, it's like, 'Oh my god!' Yeah, this was a huge moment," Andrews said.

As for Kelce, he is in on the fun. Earlier this month, Thompson posted the video of the August podcast moment where she and Andrews urged Swift to date the athlete on Instagram.

Kelce replied to the post, "😂😂 You two are something else!! 🙌🏻🙌🏻 I owe you big time!!"

Swift and Kelce have been making headlines for their New York City dates over the weekend after the new pair separately made cameos on Saturday Night Live.

