Travis Kelce is a trendsetter, with the pigskin and fashion threads.

So it should come as no surprise that the NFL superstar's brand, Tru Kolors, has an upcoming merchandise collaboration with the Kansas City Chiefs. A source tells ET that the 34-year-old "has always had a passion for fashion," something that friends and family have known and is now being highlighted.

"He has an extensive closet filled with name brands," the source says, "with clothing he loves and uses to express himself."

That's always been on display ever since the Chiefs made him the 63rd overall pick in the 2013 NFL Draft. The Cincinnati alum's long been regarded to be one of the most fashionable ballers in the league, but it just seems like his fashion choices are getting even more attention now that he's linked to a special someone, Taylor Swift. His outfit choices have been dissected from top to bottom, especially when he's walking hand in hand with the "Anti-Hero" songstress. And that much was accentuated last month, when Kelce led the Chiefs to a 31-17 thumping over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7.

Chariah Gordon/Instagram

After that game, the pop superstar was photographed planting a kiss on the tight end's cheek. They seemed to color coordinate for that game, as Swift rocked a red Chiefs sweater while he donned a red checkered dress shirt and brown pants peppered with popsicles throughout.

"Travis continues to break ground, this time becoming the first NFL member to have a club merch collab," the source says. "His brand, Tru Kolors, in conjunction with the Chiefs are gearing up to release a joint collection before the holiday season."

Just last week, Kelce made his own fashion statement when the Chiefs were in Germany for their game against the Miami Dolphins at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt, Germany. When he arrived for practice, Kelce rocked a pair of 1996 Nike Air More Uptempo sneakers.

For some more of Kelce's best look as of late, continue scrolling.

Travis Kelce during Game 1 of the 2023 World Series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on October 27, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. - Getty

Travis Kelce at the 2023 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. - Getty

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift at an SNL afterparty on October 15, 2023 in New York City. - Getty

Travis Kelce arrives at at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 08, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. - Getty

RELATED CONTENT: