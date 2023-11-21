Ahead of the highly anticipated clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football, NFL sensation Patrick Mahomes was caught in a candid moment with his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

The 28-year-old two-time MVP and his wife engaged in their customary sideline tradition, sharing a kiss before the Chiefs quarterback returned to the field.

Cameras eagerly captured the affectionate exchange between the couple, who have been sweethearts since their teenage years. While some fans think Patrick may have wiped off the kiss, others welcomed the public display of affection.

On fan was touched by the sweet moment, calling the smooch, "Precious!"

"He love his wife more than the game," said another fan.

Unfortunately for Patrick, the Chiefs lost to the the Eagles 21 to 17 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. This is only the team's third loss of the season, with some fans attributing the outcome to wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling's crucial dropped pass in the dying moments -- an opportunity that could have resulted in a game-changing 51-yard touchdown.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce may have been facing off against his brother, Jacon Kelce's, Eagles team, but it didn't stop him from sharing a sweet reaction to a Taylor Swift-inspired sign.

Ahead of the showdown, Travis, 34, looked out into the stands at Arrowhead Stadium to see one fan holding up a sign just for him.

"Karma is the guy on the Chiefs," reads the sign, which was shared on TikTok by the NFL.

In response, the NFL star waved at the stands and smiled before getting back into the pre-game warmups.

The fan's sign was a direct reference to a lyric change that Taylor, 33, pulled off at one of her Eras Tour concerts in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when Travis was present.

During the show at Estadio Monumental, the Midnights singer pulled an audible while singing "Karma" and belted out, "Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me."

Immediately after Taylor sang that line, the entire crowd went wild and Travis was beside himself.

On Monday, before the Chiefs vs. Eagles game, Travis opened up in an article about how his recent relationship with Taylor began.

In a cover story for WSJ. Magazine's December/January issue, on newsstands Dec. 9, Travis shares how he came to come in contact with Taylor -- and he has two people to thank.

The matchmakers, apparently, were Taylor's young cousins who are fans of the two-time Super Bowl champion.

"She'll probably hate me for saying this, but," Travis spills, "When she came to Arrowhead, they gave her the big locker room as a dressing room, and her little cousins were taking pictures... in front of my locker."

