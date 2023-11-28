London was calling -- but Taylor Swift didn't pick up!

In Omid Scobie's new book, Endgame, the royal reporter claims that Swift turned down an invite to perform at King Charles III's historic coronation in May. According to multiple reports, Scobie's book doesn't give an exact reason for the "Blank Space" singer's decision to decline.

At the time of the coronation, Swift was in the middle of her Eras Tour and was performing in Nashville, Tennessee, on May 6, which was when King Charles' coronation took place in the U.K. The following day, May 7, was his coronation concert.

Scobie's book also claims that the palace sent out requests to other notable performers asking if they'd participate in the coronation, including Harry Styles, Adele and Robbie Williams. The books says they all denied the invitations, and locking down entertainers for the concert started to become a "challenge."

Ultimately, King Charles had star power for his big concert as Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, Take That and Andrea Bocelli performed.

Richie spoke to ET about the opportunity to perform for the new king.

"It's an honor," Richie told ET. "I mean, first of all, when you've been in the business a long time, and, of course, when you get an invitation like this, the answer is absolutely. We've been friends a long time, I've known him a long time, but to be asked is the whole thing."

Charles assumed his position as king in September 2022 after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

For more on the royal family, Endgame is available wherever books are sold.

