Katy Perry doesn't mind taking the internet by storm! Even when she doesn't actually mean to.
Perry was in England earlier this month for the grand coronation ceremony for King Charles III -- where she and Lionel Richie performed at the Coronation Concert. However, one moment went viral inadvertently when she couldn't find her seat for the grand occasion inside Westminster Abbey.
"Well, I just want everybody to know, thank you so much for your concern," Perry deadpanned while speaking with ET's Denny Directo following Sunday's new American Idol. "I found my seat."
The pop superstar looked stunning in a lilac-colored ensemble, arriving with British Vogue Editor Edward Enniful at Westminster Abbey on May 6. But as she entered the church ahead of the historic ceremony, Perry was spotted wandering around as she struggled to find her seat.
As she peered through and around her purple fascinator, Perry appeared to get turned around before eventually pointing and asking another attendee a question. The moment was captured by cameras and shared widely on social media.
"You know, the memes are meme-ing and I love it," Perry said with a laugh. "When you look when you look one way for fifteen seconds it's just all of a sudden the internet takes over."
Perry was seemingly expecting the internet to also jump on board in "meme-ing" her outfit for Sunday's Disney Week on Idol. Like every year, Perry went decked out for the special themed episode, dressing up like Elastigirl (a.k.a. Mrs. Incredible) from The Incredibles.
"I figured out that Mother's Day and Disney Night were the same night. I had a whole different costume -- maybe we'll never ever see it maybe we'll see it next time -- but I went, 'No, we've got to be the most iconic Disney mom,' and it's Elastigirl."
According to Perry, she spent a lot of time watching the movie with her 2-year-old daughter, Daisy -- whom she shares with Orlando Bloom -- to prepare for embodying the iconic character.
"We were watching the movie a couple of time this past week so I could really get into the mode and start talking like through the side of my mouth, which I still can't get, but it was awesome," Perry shared. "She loved it."
"We had a wonderful Mother's Day this morning and then, you know, I turned into Elastigirl," she added. "That's what moms do! They just know how to juggle so hard. Like, do a little brunch and then get into a full latex costume."
On Sunday's new American Idol, it was revealed who would be hitting the stag as a special guest performer during next week's three-hour season finale.
Perry and her fellow judges -- Richie and Luke Bryan -- will all perform, alongside a huge slate of A-listers including Keith Urban, Clay Aiken & Ruben Studdard, Ellie Goulding, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Pittbull, TLC, Lauren Daigle and Kevin Cronin.
The American Idol finale airs next Sunday May 21 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5p.m. PT on ABC.
