King Charles III's coronation, formalizing his role as the head of the Church of England, marks the transfer of his title and powers and the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

The history-making moment brought out some A-list superstars, political figures and British royalty out to Westminster Abbey for the celebration. Check out all the stars who dressed to the nines to attend the coronation in London on May 6.

Katy Perry arrived in an all-purple outfit, complete with a hat and elbow-length gloves. Perry is set to perform at this week's coronation concert festivities.

Lionel Richie, also set to perform this weekend, arrived at the Abbey ahead of King Charles' procession.

Prince Harry did attend the coronation, but his wife, Meghan Markle did not join him. While Harry is in England, Meghan remained at their home in Montecito, California, with their two children -- son Archie, who is turning 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet.

Harry arrived at the coronation behind his cousins, Beatrice and Eugenie, while his father completed the procession from Buckingham Palace.

Harry and Meghan's split attendance comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple is featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

