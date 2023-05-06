Katy Perry Struggles to Find Her Seat at King Charles III's Coronation: See the Moment
Katy Perry's arrival for the coronation of King Charles III got off to a bit of a bumpy start.
The pop superstar looked stunning in a lilac-colored ensemble, arriving with British Vogue Editor Edward Enniful at Westminster Abbey on Saturday. But as she entered the church ahead of the historic ceremony, Perry was spotted wandering around as she struggled to find her seat.
As she peered through and around her purple fascinator, Perry appeared to get turned around before eventually pointing and asking another attendee a question. The moment was captured by cameras and shared on social media.
"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry recently told ET. "So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."
Also on hand for the coronation is Perry's fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie. Both singers have been tapped to perform at the concert for King Charles III's coronation on Sunday on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.
For his part, Richie marveled to ET: "To be in this part of history, I'm just blown away, I'm so excited to be there. I'm walking in history."
King Charles III's coronation formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It's also the official moment he is crowned king.
King Charles was crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.
Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla is the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.
Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony was not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.
