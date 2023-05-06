Katy Perry has arrived for the coronation of King Charles III.

The pop superstar is wearing a lilac-colored skirt and button-front top with matching gloves and a fascinator. She completes the look with white heels, a white bag and a festive pearl necklace. Perry was sighted arriving solo at Westminster Abbey on Saturday, and took a moment to find her seat for the ceremony.

Also on-hand for the coronation is Perry's fellow American Idol judge, Lionel Richie. Both singers have been tapped to perform at the concert for King Charles III's coronation on Sunday on the grounds of Windsor Castle in England.

"I'm grateful I get to go. I met His Majesty to be a few years ago and he named me as one of the ambassadors to his organization, The British Asian Trust, which is an organization that helps fight to end child trafficking," Perry recently told ET. "So I'm also an ambassador for UNICEF, and it really aligned with my values. That's mostly why I'm going, to be an ambassador and to say, 'Hey, this is me from the USA.' No, but it's so cool."

For his part, Richie marveled to ET: "To be in this part of history, I'm just blown away, I'm so excited to be there. I'm walking in history."

King Charles III's coronation formalizes his role as the head of the Church of England and marks the transfer of his title and powers. It's also the official moment he is crowned king.

King Charles will be crowned with the St Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, will be anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla will be the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

