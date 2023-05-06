Kate Middleton had some major support during King Charles III's coronation!

On Saturday, the Princess of Wales' family was among the 2200 guests to be invited to the historic event inside Westminster Abbey. Making an appearance was Kate's sister, Pippa Middleton. Pippa, 39, was bright for the occasion as she wore a yellow coat dress with a matching yellow topper.

Pippa -- who welcomed her third child in 2022 -- was not joined by her husband, James Matthews. Instead, the author walked inside of the ceremony with her brother, James Middleton, their mom, Carole Middleton and father, Michael Middleton.

The Middletons' last appearance was at Christmas service, where they joined the royal family. Prior, Pippa was spotted showing off her baby bump during Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee concert in July of 2022.

Getty Images

As for her big sister, Kate made a dazzling arrival at the coronation alongside her husband, Prince William, and their two younger children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The Princess of Wales wore an ivory silk crepe dress with silver bullion and embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil, and shamrock motifs signifying the four nations by Alexander McQueen.

Getty Images

Kate honored her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, by wearing diamond and pearl earrings that previously belonged to the former Princess of Wales. She also paid homage to the late queen Elizabeth II by donning the George VI Festoon Necklace, made in 1950 at the request of King George VI for his daughter, then-Princess Elizabeth.

As for her floral headpiece, it is a Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen collaboration featuring silver bullion, crystal and silver threadwork leaf embroidery.

The Middleton family could be on hand not just to witness Charles' historic moment, but to watch Prince William and Kate Middleton's son, Prince George, make history.

Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The second in line to the British throne became the youngest future king to have a role in coronation when he served as a page at his grandfather, King Charles III's, crowing ceremony on Saturday.

The 9-year-old future monarch was spotted behind his grandfather as he stepped out of the carriage and made his way into the Nave of Westminster Abbey for his historic coronation. George looked all grown up as he wore a red overcoat, black pants and white gloves, and walked behind his grandfather, holding the tail end of the train of his coat.

George was joined by fellow pages Lord Oliver Cholmondeley, Master Nicholas Barclay and Master Ralph Tollemache, who each walked behind the king holding portions of his robe.

King Charles was crowned with the St. Edward's Crown from the 17th century, which weighs nearly five pounds, has a solid gold frame and 444 stones.

Meanwhile, his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles, was anointed and crowned as queen. Camilla is the first divorcee to be crowned, and the coronation invitation that was released in April made headlines when it referred to her as Queen Camilla for the first time. Until then, she was described as queen consort.

As for Prince Harry, he attended the coronation, but his wife, Meghan Markle, did not join him. This news comes amid tension within the royal family after the December release of Harry and Meghan's Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and the Duke of Sussex's bestselling memoir, Spare, which came out in January. Both the doc and the book were critical of Harry's family and also shared intimate details about the royals from the couple's perspective.

While Harry is in England, Meghan will be staying at their home in Montecito, California, with their two children -- son Archie, who is turned 4 on the day of the coronation, and 1-year-old daughter Lilibet. Despite Harry and Meghan's estrangement from the royals, the couple was featured in the official souvenir program celebrating the coronation, which includes a happy photo of the family -- including Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis -- celebrating King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018.

Although the actual anointment during the coronation ceremony is not broadcast publicly, plenty of special programming and live footage from the ceremony will be available to watch live on May 6, starting at 5 a.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. Audiences will also be able to view coverage on CBS News, including the concert featuring Katy Perry and Lionel Richie on Sunday, May 7. Additionally, others can watch the coronation online on these streaming platforms.

