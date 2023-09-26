Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce have the Internet abuzz this NFL season. Between Travis' blossoming relationship with Taylor Swift and Jason's history-making Super Bowl appearance, football is most definitely a family affair.

Kelce fans wanting an inside look at Jason's 2022-23 season will not want to miss the intimate and emotional feature-length documentary, Kelce. Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce takes fans beyond the field in the new film from Prime Video. Documenting what the 13-year NFL veteran thought was his final season as he contemplated retirement, Kelce is now available to watch at home.

Struggling with his decision to throw in the towel on his life-long football career, Kelce captures major moments from Jason's life from starting a knockout podcast to finding out his wife was pregnant with their third child to playing against his brother at Super Bowl LVII. Based on the short snippets seen in the Kelce trailer, you'll learn what a day in the life of an NFL player looks like, as well as gain an intimate look into the Kelce family's personal life.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the feature-length documentary Kelce at home.

When does Kelce premiere?

Kelce premiered on Tuesday, September 12 just ahead of the return of Thursday Night Football.

How to watch Kelce online

Kelce is exclusively streaming on Prime Video. Amazon Prime Members get access to Prime Video with their membership, but there is also a Prime Video-only membership available for $8.99 per month.

Is there a trailer for Kelce ?

On August 24, Prime Video released the official trailer for the Kelce documentary that highlights Eagles' center Jason Kelce and his journey through the 2022 NFL season.

"Having the courage to fight for who you are—being unapologetically yourself: That's my role," says Jason in the opening of the Kelce trailer while videos of him making impressive plays on the football field overlay his words.

Viewers see the powerhouse he is within seconds of the trailer starting, as his wife Kylie Kelce states in a confessional, "He'll go out there and see everything on the football field, but he cannot find his keys if they're in his pocket." This is instantly proven true as Jason searches his house asking, "If I was a Super Bowl ring, where would I be?"

Watch the Kelce trailer below.

