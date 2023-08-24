Jason Kelce maintains order when it comes to his role as the Philadelphia Eagles' team captain. At home, he's chaos.

On Thursday, Prime Video premiered the trailer for the upcoming documentary, Kelce. The world will see Jason's historic 12th season in the NFL, but thanks to his wife, Kylie McDevitt, they'll get to know the side of him off the field that doesn't have it all together.

Jason's high-intensity leadership is shown as he does his job and commands the 2018 Super Bowl champions, however, Kylie puts things in perspective.

"He'll go out there and see everything on the football field, but he cannot find his keys if they're in his pocket," she says with a laugh.

Cut to Jason searching his house for his Super Bowl ring.

Family is important to Jason. Together, the center and his wife share three children, Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 6 months.

Kelce will give viewers an inside look at the Philadelphia Eagles team captain and center's life on and off the field as he navigates the decision to come back to play another season of the game he loves, while his wife is expecting their third child.

"Having the courage to fight for who you are, be unapologetically yourself. That's my role," Jason tells the camera as clips of him suited up and taking the field, as well as playing with his little girls, are shown.

Jason's dedication to the game is evident as his younger brother, Travis Kelce, and his parents speak about the hard work he put in over the course of his life to reach his level of success. Viewers will have the chance to see the family's dynamic as Jason and Travis launch their New Heights podcast, and become the first brothers to play against each other in a Super Bowl.

"Kelce is an intimate and emotional feature-length documentary that chronicles Philadelphia Eagles team captain and All-Pro center Jason Kelce’s 2022 season, which began with him confronting one of the most challenging decisions any professional athlete will ever face—is now the time to hang it up," the release reads.

"After deciding to return for his 12th NFL season, Kelce embarked on a remarkable journey, highlighted by the arrival of his third daughter; the debut of his chart-topping podcast New Heights, which he co-hosts with brother, Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Travis; and a history-making Super Bowl appearance that placed the entire Kelce family at the center of the sports world. But as the season came to a close, Kelce was still left grappling with what life looks like after he moves on from the game he loves, and if this hungry dog has one more run in him."

Kelce streams on Prime Video Sept. 12.

