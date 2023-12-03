You know she loves a football boy! Taylor Swift was spotted Sunday in Wisconsin ahead of boyfriend Travis Kelce's game between the Kansas City Cheifs and the Green Bay Packers.

The singer, 32, was seen wearing an all-black outfit with a long red coat while arriving at Lambeau Field to cheer on Kelce, 33, as his team faced off against the Packers during a cold and snowy game.

Swift appeared to walk in with Brittany Mahomes, who she has gotten close to since sparking relationship rumors with Kelce over the summer. For her part, Mahomes wore a varsity Chiefs jacket, a red top, and black pants for the game.

One video posted to X -- formerly known as Twitter -- by Sunday Night Football showed Swift in a box at the stadium alongside Mahomes as they awaited the start of the game.

Since becoming involved with Kelce, Swift has attended four Chiefs games -- three in Kansas City and one in New Jersey. Of all four games that the Spotify global top artist has attended, all have resulted in wins for the Missouri team.

On Friday night, Swift and Kelce were reportedly seen at a Kansas City bar for the Chiefs' holiday party and are rumored to have been sporting matching squirrel Christmas sweaters, potentially referencing Kelce's hilarious resurfaced tweets about the woodland animal.

The appearance in Wisconsin comes just days after Swift supported fellow pop star Beyoncé at the London premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

The "Single Ladies" singer previously showed up for Swift at the premiere of her own film, The Eras Tour: The Movie, back in October.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift gushed at the time. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹"

In reciprocity, Beyoncé posted a photo with Swift over the weekend from the premiere of her own concert film, which drove fans wild and led many to applaud the two music legends for lifting each other up.

On Saturday, Gossip Girl actress Blake Lively celebrated the accomplishments of both Swift -- one of her closest friends -- and Beyoncé, sharing photos of herself alongside the singers at the premiere of Beyoncé's film.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun. On Sunday, the actor shared a fan-made picture that photoshopped his face on Lively's and Kelce's on Swift's face.

The joke didn't end there, however, as Reynolds' Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman then shared his own version with his face photoshopped onto Swift's body alongside Reynolds' head.

Additionally, It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Rob McElhenney shared another edited version of his own head on Swift's frame next to his Wrexham FC co-owner.

