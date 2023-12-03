Flavor Flav has taste! The rapper, 64, talked with ET over the weekend from the carpet of Variety's Hitmakers Brunch and revealed that he dubbed himself the "King Swiftie" and that he is a major fan of Sabrina Carpenter and Olivia Rodrigo.

Flav -- whose real name is William Drayton, Jr.-- told ET's Denny Directo that he is Taylor Swift's No. 1 fan and had the proof to back it up, showing off one of his friendship bracelets connected to the fandom.

"So you heard about me being King Swiftie, huh?" Flav said, adding that his love of the "Bad Blood" singer and her music is "no joke."

ET also asked him what it means to have been embraced by Swift's fans since he revealed his love for the pop icon.

"The only thing I can say to the Swifties is: I just embrace y'all back and I just thank y'all for all the love that y'all give me," he said. "Y'all getting it back 10 fold."

Flav said in terms of his newfound nickname, he is more than happy to have the new title and said it's a badge of honor he wears proudly.

"Call me 'King Swiftie,' it's cool," he said.

The iconic pop culture figure also spoke about his interactions with Carpenter and Rodrigo from Friday night's Jingle Ball where he met the pop singers.

"You're a fanboy at heart, aren't you?" Directo asked.

"Yes sir. You know what I'm saying? I mean I got my favorite people in life too just like I'm people's favorite in life," he said of getting

Last month, the rapper showed up to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in New York wearing a 1989 (Taylor's Version) cardigan that he was gifted by Swift herself.

"I'm a Swiftie," Flav proudly told ET's Rachel Smith.

When Smith shared that she too is a big fan of Swift's, Flavor Flav gave her an unbelievable memento.

"That's a Taylor Swift guitar pick for you," he said, handing over the trinket to Smith. The ET correspondent later showed the pick to Sheryl Crow on the same red carpet, prompting the "All I Wanna Do" singer to offer her $300 for it on the spot.

The interaction came after Flav showed up to the premiere of The Eras Tour: The Movie in Los Angeles wearing a Reputation-inspired outfit and clock necklace.

