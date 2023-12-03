Go support, girl!

Blake Lively is celebrating the dynamic girl power that is Beyoncé and Taylor Swift. The Gossip Girl alum, who attended the London premiere of RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé, shared her experience and celebrated the star and her bestie, Swift -- who recently put out her own concert film, with a silly message of support.

Shutting down any speculation and online chatter that has pit both Swift and Queen Bey against each other, Lively had a message for the peanut gallery. There's space for every woman.

"When I grew up, women were always pit against one another. It took me until adulthood to see that the instinct for women to lift each other up to their highest potential is the norm not the exception. Most of my best friends are women who would’ve been packaged to me as threats or competition. It’s our job to show younger generations the power in aligning rather than dividing. All this to say, @beyonce and @taylorswift neither of you have to be threatened by my pop stardom. There’s space for us all. Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. In theaters now …And even better than you can imagine. ✨👽✨," the 36-year-old actress wrote.

Lively's post lead with a photo of her and Beyoncé sharing a laugh and embrace and included solo shots of her on the red carpet and pics of her and her bestie, Swift.

Lively's husband, Ryan Reynolds got in on the fun. On Sunday, the Deadpool star shared a fan-made picture that photoshopped his faces on Lively's and Swift's bodies from one of the photos they snapped together at the premiere.

"I feel like I should remember this," he captioned the post.

Swift -- who released her Eras Tour film in Oct. -- shut down any speculation of bad blood as she attended in support of Beyoncé.

On her respective Instagram, the "Anti-Hero" star shard pics of her and Bey and pics of her with Lively, as she celebrated the occasion.

"Got invited to London by The Queen…✨👑✨ Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé is in theaters now!! 📷: @mason.poole / @kevinmazur," Swift wrote.

Swift's attendance was full circle moment, as Beyoncé surprised fans when she attended the world premiere of the Eras Tour film.

RENAISSANCE: A Film By Beyoncé is in theaters now.

