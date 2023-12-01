It's Beyoncé's house, and we're just living in it! In addition to released her new concert movie, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, Queen Bey also dropped a brand-new song on Friday in celebration of the film's release.

The new track, "My House," is featured in the concert movie and is available on YouTube and Spotify.

The bass-thumping song starts with Beyoncé giving one of her signature laughs before declaring, "Here we go."

Beyonce/YouTube

The GRAMMY winner delivers a fast-paced rap to the start off the track and then transitions into the chant, "Playa, who let these goons out the house? Huh, huh, who?/ Who out there talkin' all that mouth? Huh, huh, who?/ Who they came to see? Me/ Who reppin' like me?/ Don't make me get up out of my seat/ Don't make me come up off of this beat, huh."

In the chorus, Beyoncé sings, "When I grow up, I'm gon' buy me a (House)/ Make love in the (House)/ Stay up late in this (House)/ Don't give a f**k about my (House)/ Then get the f**k up out my house/ Get the f**k up out my house."

On Thursday night, Beyoncé was front and center at the London premiere of her film, alongside her and JAY-Z's 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter.

A clip from the chilly red carpet went viral as Beyoncé is seen asking her eldest daughter if she's cold and then stopping photographers in order to get Blue a coat.

As fans know, Blue Ivy joined her mom onstage for numerous shows during the Renaissance tour, dancing during the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade," which is documented in the film.

Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

Following the London premiere, Beyoncé was seen stepping out for the film's after-party with JAY-Z, wearing a bedazzled silver-and-blue bodysuit.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits theaters nationwide on Dec. 1.

RELATED CONTENT: