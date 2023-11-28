Tina Knowles has time for the naysayers today. After Beyoncé debuted a dynamic new look for the world premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles, the singer has been the subject of skin-whitening speculation.

Tina took to her Instagram to defend her daughter, posting a fan-made video of the singer set to her GRAMMY-winning single, "Brown Skin Girl."

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," Tina's caption began. "She does a film, called the Renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin? .. How sad is it that some of her own people continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy. Duh, she wore silver hair to match her silver dress as a fashion statement clown. . ALIEN Superstar, duh! "

Tina claimed that someone from TMZ reached out to Beyoncé's hairstylist, Neal Farinah, to get a statement about fans' comments on the singer wanting "to be white."

"Well that made my blood boil, that this white woman felt so entitled to discuss her blackness," Tina continued. "What's really most disappointing is that the some Black people, yes you bozos that's on social media. Lying and faking and acting like you're so ignorant that you don't understand that black women have worn platinum hair since the Etta James days. I just went and looked at all the beautiful talented black celebrities who have worn platinum hair and it has been just about everyone of them at one time or another. Are they all trying to be white?"

The mother of two lamented the attacks on her daughter, writing that she was "sick and tired" of people going after her daughter.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

"Every time she does something that she works her a** off for is a statement of her work ethic, talent and resilience, here you sad little haters come out the woodwork. Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things. Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring her if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers," she added.

Although Tina noted that she knew Beyoncé would be "pissed" at her for sharing the post, she declared that she was too "fed up" to resist.

"This girl minds her own business. She helps people whenever she can. She lifts up & promotes black women and underdogs at all times," she finished.

Fans, both famous and otherwise, flocked to Tina's comments to praise her for coming to her daughter's defense.

"Go off!" Issa Rae wrote, alongside Keke Palmer, who commented, "I love you so much Ms. Tina! She deserves to be protected in this way!"

Octavia Spencer also sung her praises for the designer, writing, "@mstinaknowles You have raised beautiful, strong, intelligent black, PROUD TO BE BLACK women. Period. Anyone who says otherwise has their own issues to deal with. I’m sorry you’ve come across the negative comments that people don’t realize is a reflection of how they feel about themselves."

"LET THEM KNOW!!! The queen has only ever supported Black women and literally dedicates all she does to breaking down barriers for us in every arena!" A Black Lady Sketch Show creator Robin Thede wrote. "She is a philanthropist, a mentor, a leader and a ground breaker. She is a FASHION ICON and anyone who doesn’t understand that she can use every color in the rainbow to create a look can kick rocks! Do not delete your post! Leave it up so people can remember that you and your daughters are REAL PEOPLE who have done nothing to deserve the nasty things miserable idiots write! I’m sick of it!"

Law and Order: Organized Crime star Danielle Moné Truitt also commented, writing, "TELL THEM MAMA BEAR!!!!!!!! That is your baby and I felt EVERY WORD YOU WROTE!!!! People are BORED with their own lives. They spend time tearing down people who are great because they don’t see themselves that way. The amazing thing about black people is that we come in an array of skin tones. And not a one of us is more or less black than the other. It’s so sad that many of us have adopted this white supremacy mindset. Bey doesn’t want to be white. THEY DO! It’s all a projection of their own self hate and ignorance. Like shut up… 🙄"

For her new film's premiere, Beyoncé -- who usually rocks honey blonde hair -- channeled her best alien superstar with ice-blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her figure-hugging silver dress custom-made by Versace. The singer was on theme in the floor-length gown by the fashion house that had an accented chest plate and matching silver sleeves that extended to just below her shoulders.

In the comments under a photo of the outfit posted by Donatella Versace, fans questioned if the 42-year-old was purposely trying to look like a white woman.

"Why is Beyonce so white??? I didn't recognise her at first.....," one user questioned.

Another wrote, "I have never understood those celebrities who are supposedly proud of their origin but try to change their physical appearance. whitening their image to fit into another race. It is contradictory and ridiculous."

"Literally everyone looking like a Kardashian," a commenter wrote, alongside another who wrote, "The dress is giving but why the whitewashing 🥲."

While one user tried to explain, writing, "The reason she looks so white is cuz her hair is very light and their is flash photography and her dress AND the backdrop are all reflective silver so of course she appears much whiter it's literally just common sense and science," another joked that she looked like "The Kardashian's long lost sister Keyoncé."

Even Nick Cannon waded into the discourse, voicing his opinion on Monday's episode of The Daily Cannon.

"Kim Kardashian wanna look like Beyoncé," the show host quipped when his co-hosts revealed that fans were comparing the two. "She's been looking the same since she was 16. Kim Kardashian wished she looked like that. Y'all are out your motherf**king mind."

Beyoncé hasn't spoken out on the speculation; rather the GRAMMY winner has been enjoying the reviews of her concert film, which hits theaters on Dec. 1.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé is an inside look at her high-profile Renaissance World Tour, which she wrapped in October. The film features full performances in addition to documentary-style footage that spans from preparation to rehearsals to the kick-off.

The star-studded premiere also included appearances by Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Vanessa and Natalia Bryant (who worked on the production), Tyler Perry, Ava DuVernay, Janelle Monáe, Chloe and Halle Bailey and more.

In one of the night's most special surprises, the original members of Destiny's Child, including Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett, Michelle Williams and LaTavia Roberson, were on hand to celebrate the moment. The only absentee from the Destiny's Child reunion was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson and Luckett. She left the group after only a few months.

Bey's husband, JAY-Z, and their children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 6, were not photographed.

Beyoncé's appearance came after she sent a surprise video message into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade -- where she debuted the new trailer for the film.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

