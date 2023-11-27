One of the biggest moments from Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour almost didn't happen.

In the 42-year-old singer's latest headline-making project, her lovingly produced homage to the record-breaking global tour Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, she reveals that she initially refused her daughter's request to join and perform alongside her onstage.

The film, which bears similar elements to Beyoncé's beloved 2019 concert film, Homecoming, takes fans behind the scenes of her latest tour from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, and to its finale in Kansas City, Missouri, highlighting the artist's "intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."

As fans know very well by now, Blue Ivy Carter -- Beyoncé and JAY-Z's eldest of three -- took the stage alongside her mother for several of her shows around the world, making her mark during one of this year's biggest tours. The 11-year-old often performed as her mother's special guest dancer during the songs "My Power" and "Black Parade."

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," Beyoncé confesses in the film, according to The New York Times. The mother and daughter eventually negotiated a one-off appearance, but that changed after Blue's first performance.

The mother of three shares that although she was horrified when her daughter read social media comments criticizing her as she was still getting the hang of her choreography, it only fueled the fire already lit under the pre-teen. Instead of quitting, Blue was determined to keep training for future stops.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

It's clear that Beyoncé and JAY are instilling their legendary work ethic in their children -- and it paid off.

Fans have praised Blue's inclusion on her mom's tour, with the "My Power" dance becoming a viral trend on TikTok. At one point over the summer, the singer's eldest daughter briefly took a break from her appearances, sitting out of a couple of stops. When she made her return to the stage during the Renaissance tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit, the crowd went absolutely wild. Beyoncé had a proud mother moment as she joined the people at the arena as they began to chant "Blue."

JAY-Z has shared his own insight into Blue's journey on tour alongside his wife. During a recent interview with Gayle King for CBS Mornings, the 53-year-old global icon shared his experience watching Beyoncé and Blue from the sidelines.

"For me, this was her best tour," he told King of Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour. "It's hard to really compare them because they all have different things of genius. But this one, to me, felt like the most complete."

The proud papa shared that he watched with "goosebumps" as his daughter determinedly faced the crowds despite her nerves. "Blue's been born into this world that she didn't ask. She's been born into a life she didn't ask for. So since she was born she's been in, like, scrutiny and public eye, and everyone having an opinion," JAY explained. "I know how nervous she was. I know how frightened she was. And she wanted to do it."

He continued, "She wanted to do it the first night, and we was like, 'OK, if this is something you wanna do, you can't just go out there. You gotta go work with the dancers, and go work.' And she worked every day and we watched her work hard. She had a little icy pack thing on her back some days."

"So for her to be on that stage and reclaim her power and the song is called 'My Power' -- you can't write a better script," the 53-year-old rapper said.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

Speaking with ET later, King recalled JAY-Z's proud expression while he shared Blue's determination to join her mother onstage, saying although she noted that the tween didn't look nervous, JAY-Z simply responded, "I know her."

"What struck me most is how proud he is, like most good husbands and fathers are of their partners and their children," King added. "And when he talks about them, you can just see him beaming. He tells us about where Blue got her name... He said Beyoncé's Renaissance Tour -- and on this we all agree -- was the best thing she's ever done, and he went to damn near every single show because he wanted to cheer her on and support her. But even when he talks about her, [I saw] the way his voice and the way his face changes."

JAY-Z and Gayle King: Brooklyn's Own is available to stream on Paramount+. Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

