Kris Jenner, Lizzo and More Stars Who Attended Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' Film Premiere in L.A.

By Tionah Lee
Published: 9:59 AM PST, November 26, 2023

'Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé' hit theaters on Dec. 1.

It was a big night for the Alien Superstars -- who attended the premiere of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday. 

In celebration of the Queen and her headline-making film, celebrities put on their best futuristic outfits and channeled the theme of the Renaissance World Tour as they stepped out for the premiere. 

Though she didn't walk the carpet, Beyoncé was photographed debuting a dynamic new look -- with the help of Versace. Beyoncé channeled her best alien superstar with ice-blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her silver dress by Versace.

The singer -- who usually rocks honey blonde hair -- was on theme in a floor length gown by the fashion house that had a accented chest plate and matching silver sleeves that that extended to just below her shoulders. 

The premiere brought out a range of celebs including the original members of Destiny's Child, Lizzo, Natalia Bryant -- who worked on the concert, and even Reneigh, the legendary silver horse. 

Scroll below to see the fabulous attendees. 

Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles and her nephew, Juelz Smith stepped out for the occasion.

Kevin Winter/Wireimage for Parkwood

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble made it a date night 

Tyler Perry -- who attended multiple Renaissance World Tour stops -- attended the premiere. 

Ava DuVernay took to Instagram to praise the film after attending the premiere. 

 

Lizzo

Natalia and Vanessa Bryant 

Halle and Chloe Bailey 

Gabrielle Union and Tia Mowry 

Kelly Rowland 

Michelle Williams 

LeToya Luckett 

LaTavia Roberson

Coco Jones 

Victoria Monét

Lori Harvey 

Issa Rae 

Lupita Nyong'o 

Reneigh the Horse 

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1. 

