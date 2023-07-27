Beyoncé proved that she is Blue Ivy's biggest fan!

During the Renaissance tour stop at Ford Field in Detroit on Wednesday, Blue made her return to the stage, after sitting out of a couple stops, for her iconic dance sequence during "My Power."

The crowd went wild as the 11-year-old appeared in a dark camouflage outfit -- that matched her mother's -- as she took her place next to Bey and completed her memorable eight-count.

After the song was over, Blue stood in front of her mother -- who scaled a platform above her -- as the crowd cheered. Beyoncé had a proud mother moment as she joined the people of the arena as they began to chant "Blue."

Before exiting the stage, Bey and JAY-Z's oldest daughter gave the crowd the peace sign before blowing a kiss and walking off. The "Dangerously in Love" singer couldn't get enough of her daughter's big moment as she blew her kisses.

Blue's summer gig onstage with her mother began in May, when the Renaissance world tour kicked off in Paris. Since then, Blue has attended most of the stops and has coordinated outfits with her mother and the backup dancers each time.

The "My Power" dance has even become a viral trend on TikTok, thanks to the mother-daughter duo.

After Blue's stage debut, Beyoncé took to her Instagram to celebrate her achievement.

"My beautiful first born 🙏🏾 I’m so proud and thankful to be your mama. You bring us so much joy, my sweet angel," she captioned the Instagram post, that led with a picture of Blue front and center stage.

The Renaissance world tour is currently on its North American leg. This weekend, Queen Bey is set to hold back-to-back sold-out shows at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.

