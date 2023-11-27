Saturday's Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Los Angeles was a star-studded affair, and included four of Beyoncé’s former Destiny’s Child groupmates.

Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson, and LeToya Luckett all attended the event to support their friend as she documented her spectacular Renaissance World Tour in the movie. While the group members were not captured together in photos, they individually took to social media to express their love for Beyoncé and celebrate her achievements.

Rowland, 42, shared solo shots of her silver sequin gown on Instagram, emphasizing the must-watch nature of the film and expressing her pride for Beyoncé, "The Renaissance film is NOT TO BE MISSED PERIOD! Truly inspired! #im so proud of you BB!"

Roberson, 42, a founding member of the group, congratulated Beyoncé on Instagram, writing, "Tonight was amazing congratulations Bey 💋."

Meanwhile, Luckett, 42, praised Beyoncé's work ethic and talent in the film, posting, "@beyonce put her heart into this movie. I danced, sang, cried & laughed in that theater the same way I did at the show. This woman is AMAZING. It is a true honor to witness & be a part of her beautiful journey. Love ALWAYS, LeToya ❤️."

Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles, also joined in the accolades, commenting on the friends' posts and highlighting their stunning looks.

As for 44-year-old Williams, she shared beautiful solo shots and a video message praising Beyoncé's film, emphasizing her friend's excellence and dedication to her craft and personal life.

"Beyonce’s new film is awesome, it is amazing. I’m trying to find an adjective that is appropriate," she said in a selfie-style video. "Every time she shows the world something, she just continues to show a new level of how hard she works and still balances her personal life, being a wife, mother, sister, friend, a daughter… She does it all."

Williams continued, "She does everything with so much excellence, does not take no for an answer – especially when she knows it could be done. I will never forget hearing her say, ‘If I had a dream about it, that means it could happen.' She’s literally like, 'If I dreamed it, I want to see my dream in reality.'"

The only absentee from the Destiny's Child reunion was Farrah Franklin, who joined the group after Roberson and Luckett. She left the group after only a few months.

In celebration of Queen Bey and her headline-making film, celebrities put on their best futuristic outfits and channeled the theme of the Renaissance World Tour as they stepped out for the premiere.

Though she didn't walk the carpet, Beyoncé was photographed debuting a dynamic new look -- with the help of Versace. The mother of three channeled her best alien superstar with ice-blonde tresses that perfectly complemented her silver dress.

The 42-year-old singer -- who usually rocks honey blonde hair -- was on theme in a floor-length gown that had an accented chest plate and matching silver sleeves that extended to just below her shoulders. Beyoncé also wore Tiffany & Co. earrings in platinum with purple to pink sapphires and diamonds.

Bey's husband, JAY-Z, their children, Blue Ivy, 11, and twins, Rumi and Sir, 6, attended the event but weren't photographed.

The premiere brought out a range of stars, including Lizzo, Natalia Bryant -- who worked on the concert -- and Reneigh, the legendary silver horse.

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé hits AMC theaters on Dec. 1.

