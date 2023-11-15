For a Beyoncé fan, seeing her perform live is at the top of the bucket list -- until your significant other proposes.

Such was the case for Lil Rel Howery's now-fiancée, Dannella Lane, in September, when the actor popped the question while attending one of Beyoncé's Renaissance concerts.

As Howery explained to ET's Denny Directo, Lane had never seen the world-famous singer live, so it made sense to see the show for her birthday -- and then add in a proposal.

However, as soon as the ring was on Lane's finger, the show was not as much of a priority for the bride-to-be.

"We didn't finish the concert," Howery said. "Soon as I proposed to her, she didn't even care about Beyoncé no more. She was like, 'Can we leave?'"

Quipped the comedian, "You know how much these tickets was?"

When it was suggested they finish the concert at their wedding, Howery had another idea. "If Beyoncé sings at my wedding," he said,"...I'm selling that wedding video."

But before they plan a wedding and say "I do," they get to celebrate the holidays as a newly engaged couple. Plus, Howery's latest project, Dashing Through the Snow, will be the perfect way to get them in the holiday spirit. After all, he suited up to play Santa Claus.

"I'm pinching myself every day that I get the chance to play my version of what Santa is," he said. "My goal is really just to make a really funny Santa Claus... Hearing those kids laugh in the movie theater -- we had the screening and I can't wait to see it with more of my family."

Howery added, "It's an honor to be Santa Claus, for real."

Dashing Through the Snow streams on Disney+ Nov. 17.

