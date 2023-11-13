It's hard not to love an Advent calendar. These festive gifts are an undeniably fun way to count down the days until Christmas, with each day bringing a new surprise to make the entire month of December merry. From beauty Advent calendars to chocolate and coffee-centric options, wine Advent calendars are arguably the best to gift yourself.

Wine Advent calendars are the perfect way to add some extra cheer to the holiday season. One of the most popular countdowns is the Most Wonderful Wine assortment from Total Wine.

Featuring 24 different 187-milliliter bottles sourced by experts, Total Wine's Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar includes vinos from all over the world. Sip and celebrate with whites, reds, and rosés — a perfect mix of different wines in case you don't know your recipient's favorite kind. Each day brings a new adventure as you try out different wine varieties and flavors.

Last year, the Total Wine Advent calendar sold out before the end of November, and it's already almost gone! We recommend getting yours today while it is still in stock. For more of this year's best wine Advent calendars, keep scrolling below to make spirits bright next month.

More of the Best Wine Advent Calendars for 2023

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Vinebox Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine If you've been curious about Vinebox's annual sell-out sensation, now's your chance to elevate your holiday season. Choose between the Cozy Collection with 12 delicious reds and the Chill Collection that includes a delightful mix of whites, rosés and a few chillable reds. $129 Shop Now

