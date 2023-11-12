With the holidays quickly approaching, we'll be counting down to Christmas before we know it. For some, the season wouldn't be complete without an Advent calendar to add a little cheer to the days leading up to Christmas. While we love our beauty Advent calendars and coffee countdowns, sometimes it takes something a little stronger to get us in the holiday spirit.

Enter wine Advent calendars. A boozy spin-off of your traditional Christmas countdowns, they offer a whole new meaning to "making spirits bright". Wine Advent calendars include 12 or 24 windows filled with different canned wines, bottles of vino or perfectly portioned sips. This time of year can be a lot to handle, so ending your day with some wine can be one of the best ways to take the edge off.

After a long year of ups and downs, the lead up to Christmas is a time to enjoy a well-deserved break. Plus, wine Advent calendars are a fun way to try something new without committing to a full-size bottle. Below, we've rounded up the best wine Advent calendars of 2023 to buy for yourself or others before they sell out.

Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2023

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Vinebox Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine If you've been curious about Vinebox's annual sell-out sensation, now's your chance to elevate your holiday season. Choose between the Cozy Collection with 12 delicious reds and the Chill Collection that includes a delightful mix of whites, rosés and a few chillable reds. $129 Shop Now

