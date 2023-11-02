The holidays are swiftly approaching, so now’s a good time as any to update your entertaining essentials. From Thanksgiving to New Year's Eve, your friends and family will likely be filing into your home for all the parties of the season. To make sure you're always the host or hostess with the mostess, Yeti's newest launch is the perfect addition to your arsenal of barware. Allow us to introduce you to the Rambler Wine Chiller.

Designed for wine nights no matter where you are in the world, the new Yeti Rambler Wine Chiller has a silicone landing pad that keeps your wine bottle safe without a sound. Much like all of Yeti's beloved drinkware and coolers, it is durable enough to withstand any condition. The Sweat Design prevents condensation, keeping your tabletop dry and your wine chilled.

The bottom is also non-sweat and nonslip to keep your wine in its place. All you’ll need is to pre-chill this wine chiller to be able to enjoy bottles of wine or champagne all night long.

Yeti's wine chiller is currently available in navy blue and white along with a few limited-edition colors, including lilac, green and a festive red for the holidays. Shop it now while it is still in stock to pick up the perfect gift for yourself and any wine lovers on your list.

