Beautiful by Drew Barrymore Launches a New Holiday Color for a Festive Kitchen

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 11:29 AM PDT, November 1, 2023

It's the most wonderful 'thyme' of the year.

Fans of actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore know that she is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have Drew's Cookbook Clubcountless recipes and a line of stellar kitchenware.

Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful, has the looks and features of high-end kitchen products with a more affordable price point. To celebrate the holiday season, the Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded its line of sleek and sophisticated colors by adding thyme-colored products, a new deep green, available exclusively at Walmart.

The limited-edition, festive hue — which is classic enough to work year-round — is being offered in select Beautiful by Drew kitchen appliances and cookware pieces. An elegant gooseneck kettle to make hot cocoa in a snap, an extra-large griddle to serve up a pancake breakfast for the whole family and a programmable slow cooker to save time in the kitchen are just a few of the products offered in this new colorway for the holidays. Not only will you want these new launches for your own kitchen, but they also make great holiday gifts for any home chef on your list. 

Whether you want to upgrade your kitchen for the holidays or step up your gift-giving game, you'll want to add the thyme-colored products to your cart fast since the limited-edition release will likely sell out quickly, based on Barrymore's previous launches. Below, shop the items available in Beautiful's new thyme shade.

Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Tilt-Head Stand Mixer
Beautiful 5.3QT Capacity Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

This is a wonderful gift for the person in your life who loves to bake. Designed with 12 optimal speed settings, the Beautiful Tilt-Head Stand Mixer can mix various ingredients. 

Beautiful Air Fryer With TurboCrisp Technology

Beautiful Air Fryer With TurboCrisp Technology
Beautiful Air Fryer With TurboCrisp Technology

Available in 3- and 6-quart sizes, this air fryer can air fry, bake, roast, and reheat with the touch of a button.

Beautiful 5 QT Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Beautiful 5 QT Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven
Beautiful 5 QT Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven

Cast iron wrapped with a non-stick enamel makes for easy cooking, but the gorgeous exterior with gold hardware also makes an ideal serving dish after it's pulled out of the oven.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet
Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet

Sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook and more with the expandable electric skillet from Beautiful. Many of the colors are already sold out, so you'll want to add this one to your cart fast.

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle
Beautiful 1-Liter Electric Gooseneck Kettle

The artisan-styled gooseneck kettle looks and performs like the expensive models on the market, but at a fraction of the cost.

Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle

Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle
Beautiful 1.7-Liter Electric Kettle

This kettle offers a modern twist with its touch screen activation.

Beautiful XL Electric Griddle

Beautiful XL Electric Griddle
Beautiful XL Electric Griddle

The slim design of this electric griddle makes for simple storage, while the extra-large top can cook up to 15 pancakes at one time.

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker

Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker
Beautiful 6 Qt Programmable Slow Cooker

When life gets busy, this slow cooker is a great time saver. Made for your family and your lifestyle, slow cook up to six quarts, so you can prep dinner well ahead of time.

Beautiful 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

Beautiful 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set
Beautiful 20-Piece Ceramic Non-Stick Cookware Set

While you'll want one for yourself, this cookware set would be a great gift for a new homeowner that needs to stock up on their kitchenware essentials.

