Fans of actress and talk show host Drew Barrymore know that she is a whiz in the kitchen. After all, she does have Drew's Cookbook Club, countless recipes and a line of stellar kitchenware.

Barrymore's kitchenware line, Beautiful, has the looks and features of high-end kitchen products with a more affordable price point. To celebrate the holiday season, the Beautiful kitchenware collection has expanded its line of sleek and sophisticated colors by adding thyme-colored products, a new deep green, available exclusively at Walmart.

Shop Beautiful by Drew at Walmart

The limited-edition, festive hue — which is classic enough to work year-round — is being offered in select Beautiful by Drew kitchen appliances and cookware pieces. An elegant gooseneck kettle to make hot cocoa in a snap, an extra-large griddle to serve up a pancake breakfast for the whole family and a programmable slow cooker to save time in the kitchen are just a few of the products offered in this new colorway for the holidays. Not only will you want these new launches for your own kitchen, but they also make great holiday gifts for any home chef on your list.

Whether you want to upgrade your kitchen for the holidays or step up your gift-giving game, you'll want to add the thyme-colored products to your cart fast since the limited-edition release will likely sell out quickly, based on Barrymore's previous launches. Below, shop the items available in Beautiful's new thyme shade.

Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet Walmart Beautiful 5-in-1 Electric Skillet Sauté, steam, simmer, slow cook and more with the expandable electric skillet from Beautiful. Many of the colors are already sold out, so you'll want to add this one to your cart fast. $59 $50 Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT: