The holidays are fast approaching, and it's time to start thinking about gifts. For some, the season wouldn't be complete without an Advent calendar to add a little cheer to the days leading up to Christmas. While we love our beauty Advent calendars and coffee countdowns, sometimes it takes something a little stronger to get us in the holiday spirit.

Enter wine Advent calendars. A boozy spin-off of your traditional Christmas countdowns, they offer a whole new meaning to "making spirits bright". Wine Advent calendars include 12 or 24 windows filled with different canned wines, bottles of vino or perfectly portioned sips. This time of year can be a lot to handle, so ending your day with some wine can be one of the best ways to take the edge off.

After a long year of ups and downs, the lead up to Christmas is a time to enjoy a well-deserved break. Plus, wine Advent calendars are a fun way to try something new without committing to a full-size bottle. Below, we've rounded up the best wine Advent calendars of 2023 to buy for yourself or others before they sell out.

Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2023

Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar Maker Wine Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar Can wine advent calendars be better than this 12-day wine calendar? This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes 12 cans (4 bottle equivalent) by different, award-winning, small producers. $139 $119 Pre-orders ship Nov. 1 Shop Now

Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Vinebox Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Available in 12 nights of cozy, chill, or 24 nights if you're really into it — this wine advent calendar is sure to leave you wanting more from Vinebox. Savor hand-picked selections from prestigious wine regions like Italy, France, Spain, and the heart of American wine country, California. $129 Shop Now

For more gift inspiration, check out our ultimate Holiday Gift Guide for all of the best gifts of 2023 for everyone on your list.

