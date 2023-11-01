Christmas is approaching and a wine Advent calendar is a boozy way to count down the days until the holidays.
The holidays are fast approaching, and it's time to start thinking about gifts. For some, the season wouldn't be complete without an Advent calendar to add a little cheer to the days leading up to Christmas. While we love our beauty Advent calendars and coffee countdowns, sometimes it takes something a little stronger to get us in the holiday spirit.
Enter wine Advent calendars. A boozy spin-off of your traditional Christmas countdowns, they offer a whole new meaning to "making spirits bright". Wine Advent calendars include 12 or 24 windows filled with different canned wines, bottles of vino or perfectly portioned sips. This time of year can be a lot to handle, so ending your day with some wine can be one of the best ways to take the edge off.
After a long year of ups and downs, the lead up to Christmas is a time to enjoy a well-deserved break. Plus, wine Advent calendars are a fun way to try something new without committing to a full-size bottle. Below, we've rounded up the best wine Advent calendars of 2023 to buy for yourself or others before they sell out.
Best Wine Advent Calendars of 2023
Total Wine Most Wonderful Wine Advent Calendar
This Advent Calendar features 24 of Total Win'e expertly sourced, Winery Direct wines from all around the world. Sample a range of varietals to discover your new favorite, or give as a gift to count down the season.
Maker Wine 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
Can wine advent calendars be better than this 12-day wine calendar? This season, gift 12 days of premium canned wine to every wine lover in your life. Each box includes 12 cans (4 bottle equivalent) by different, award-winning, small producers.
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine
Available in 12 nights of cozy, chill, or 24 nights if you're really into it — this wine advent calendar is sure to leave you wanting more from Vinebox. Savor hand-picked selections from prestigious wine regions like Italy, France, Spain, and the heart of American wine country, California.
In Good Taste 2023 Wine Advent Calendar
24 nights. 24 mini bottles. 24 opportunities to sip and explore your way through premium wines, sourced from the best regions in Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and California has to offer!
Sip & Savor Snowman Sweater Wine Advent Calendar | 24-Pack
This calendar will keep you or your gift recipient satisfied through the entire month of December. From sweet to dry, discover new wines and flavors while adding some extra excitement to the holiday season.
Sip & Savor Santa’s House Wine Calendar | 12-Pack
You don’t have to worry about being on Santa’s nice list to get this 12-pack wine sampler box! Each of our Santa’s House wine advent calendars comes with a sampling of the most-loved wines to help you get into the holiday spirit.
Give Them Beer Wine Advent Calendar 2023
Get ready for the 2023 Wine Advent Calendar! Inside, you'll discover 12 half bottles of reds, whites, and rosé, each hidden behind a secret door.
Give Them Beer Sparkling Wine Advent Calendar
From Prosecco, to Brut, Cuvée and more, each door reveals a shimmering treat. With 12 splits of sparkling champagne from world-renowned wineries, every evening becomes an occasion as you sip and celebrate Christmas.
Vintage Wine Estates 12 Bottle Wine Advent Calendar
Who needs a partridge -- or a pear tree, for that matter? Celebrate the holiday season with something a little more practical (and a lot more amazing) with these 12 half-bottles of assorted wine tucked inside this advent calendar design (open a flap to discover what you'll be sipping each night).
Buy Wines Online Holiday Wine Advent Calendar - 24 Days of Joy
Ever wanted a new bottle of wine to taste everyday, or every other day, before Christmas for a joyful 24 days of wine? These wine advent calendars are the perfect gifts for you, friends, or family!
