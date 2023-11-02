Best Lists

12 Best Thanksgiving Meal Delivery Services to Order Dinner Right to Your Doorstep

By Rebecca Rovenstine
Published: 1:53 PM PDT, November 2, 2023

Skip the hassle of a crowded grocery store and get everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner with these handy meal kits.

Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you prepped for days just to bustle around getting dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2023, things can be different with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services

Rather than planning your feast, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like Williams Sonoma's Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner, which comes with five delicious pre-prepared sides and a large, juicy smoked turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes yourself, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these Thanksgiving dinner deliveries have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious. 

Going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options for 2023 to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast
HelloFresh

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast

You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal. 

$20 per person

Shop Now

Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box

Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box
Blue Apron

Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box

Serving six to eight guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie.

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner

Prefer a more traditional Southern turkey dinner? This option from Williams Sonoma was created with the help of the Cajun Turkey Company and can feed a group of six.

Rastelli's Oven-Ready Turkey Breast Roast Bundle

Rastelli's Oven-Ready Turkey Breast Roast Bundle
Rastelli's

Rastelli's Oven-Ready Turkey Breast Roast Bundle

Rastelli's Oven-Ready bundle includes a turkey breast, sausage and cranberry stuffing, macaroni and cheese and an apple pie.

Omaha Steaks Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner

Omaha Steaks Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
Omaha Steaks

Omaha Steaks Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner

Omaha Steaks can help with Thanksgiving dinner using this kit that includes a 10 lbs. turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, cauliflower gratin, green beans, garlic butter baguettes and a pumpkin pie. 

$331 $165

Shop Now

Perdue Farms Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle

Perdue Farms Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle
Perdue Farms

Perdue Farms Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle

Along with ham and turkey, Perdue Farms' Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle also has green beans, gourmet mashed potatoes and mini apple desserts.

$137 $130

Shop Now

Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast

Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast
Harry & David

Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast

Get your turkey, gourmet sides, and a heavenly pumpkin cheesecake with this prepared meal kit from Harry & David. All you need to do is heat up the meal for a fabulous dinner everyone will remember. 

Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four

Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four
Goldbelly

Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four

They don't serve Thanksgiving in Australia but the Australian-style cafe The Goddess and Grocer, makes a mean Thanksgiving meal. Their dinner on Goldbelly offers a slow-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a pecan pie to finish it all off.

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner

You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie.

Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal

Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal
Harry & David

Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal

If you're feeding a crowd, this bundle from Harry & David has everything you'll need. You'll get three trays of appetizers, bacon-wrapped scallops, prime rib roast, honey-glazed ham, turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, horseradish sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and so much more.

Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing

Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing
Goldbelly

Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing

If you just need your main dish, go for this "small" turducken from Herbert's Specialty Meats filled with cajun cornbread that can feed 10 to 15 people. A turducken, if you're unfamiliar with the concept, is a combination of turkey, duck, and chicken, made to look like one single bird. 

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Ham

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Ham
Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Ham

Not a fan of turkey? Go for this glazed ham dinner that also comes with cornbread dressing, spinach madeleine, potato gratin and more.

