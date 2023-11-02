Skip the hassle of a crowded grocery store and get everything you need for Thanksgiving dinner with these handy meal kits.
Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you prepped for days just to bustle around getting dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2023, things can be different with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services.
Rather than planning your feast, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like Williams Sonoma's Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner, which comes with five delicious pre-prepared sides and a large, juicy smoked turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes yourself, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these Thanksgiving dinner deliveries have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious.
Going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options for 2023 to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.
HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast
You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal.
Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box
Serving six to eight guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie.
Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner
Prefer a more traditional Southern turkey dinner? This option from Williams Sonoma was created with the help of the Cajun Turkey Company and can feed a group of six.
Rastelli's Oven-Ready Turkey Breast Roast Bundle
Rastelli's Oven-Ready bundle includes a turkey breast, sausage and cranberry stuffing, macaroni and cheese and an apple pie.
Omaha Steaks Cozy Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner
Omaha Steaks can help with Thanksgiving dinner using this kit that includes a 10 lbs. turkey, garlic mashed potatoes, cauliflower gratin, green beans, garlic butter baguettes and a pumpkin pie.
Perdue Farms Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle
Along with ham and turkey, Perdue Farms' Ultimate Holiday Meal Bundle also has green beans, gourmet mashed potatoes and mini apple desserts.
Harry & David Gourmet Turkey Feast
Get your turkey, gourmet sides, and a heavenly pumpkin cheesecake with this prepared meal kit from Harry & David. All you need to do is heat up the meal for a fabulous dinner everyone will remember.
Goldbelly Holiday Turkey Dinner for Four
They don't serve Thanksgiving in Australia but the Australian-style cafe The Goddess and Grocer, makes a mean Thanksgiving meal. Their dinner on Goldbelly offers a slow-roasted turkey, gravy, stuffing, Brussels sprouts, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, and a pecan pie to finish it all off.
Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner
You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie.
Harry & David The Deluxe Wow Holiday Meal
If you're feeding a crowd, this bundle from Harry & David has everything you'll need. You'll get three trays of appetizers, bacon-wrapped scallops, prime rib roast, honey-glazed ham, turkey, gravy, cranberry sauce, horseradish sauce, stuffing, mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, and so much more.
Goldbelly Small Turducken with Cajun Pork Cornbread Stuffing
If you just need your main dish, go for this "small" turducken from Herbert's Specialty Meats filled with cajun cornbread that can feed 10 to 15 people. A turducken, if you're unfamiliar with the concept, is a combination of turkey, duck, and chicken, made to look like one single bird.
Williams Sonoma Complete Southern Thanksgiving Honey Glazed Ham
Not a fan of turkey? Go for this glazed ham dinner that also comes with cornbread dressing, spinach madeleine, potato gratin and more.
