Thanksgiving is a day to make new memories with family and friends while reminiscing about the good times of the past. That is unless you're the one stuck in the kitchen. In that case, you prepped for days just to bustle around getting dinner on the table for everyone. But in 2023, things can be different with the help of the best Thanksgiving meal delivery services.

Rather than planning your feast, writing down a grocery list, and fighting over that last turkey once you get to the store, let someone else do the cooking and have Thanksgiving dinner delivered right to your doorstep. Some meal kits involve little to no cooking, like Williams Sonoma's Complete Southern Smoked Turkey Breast Thanksgiving Dinner, which comes with five delicious pre-prepared sides and a large, juicy smoked turkey. If you prefer to freshly cook your side dishes yourself, Blue Apron and HelloFresh both give you all the ingredients you need for your holiday feast in one convenient box. One thing all these Thanksgiving dinner deliveries have in common is that they're mouth-watering and actually delicious.

Going with a Thanksgiving meal delivery service will save you time and stress. Ahead, we've picked out the best Thanksgiving meal delivery options for 2023 to make your holiday dinner that much easier this year.

HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast HelloFresh HelloFresh Thanksgiving Feast You won't need to go to the grocery store at all with this kit from HelloFresh that offers a turkey, three hearty sides, gravy, cranberry sauce, and an apple crisp for dessert. You can even add on a charcuterie board to snack on while you prepare the meal. $20 per person Shop Now

Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box Blue Apron Blue Apron Classic Thanksgiving Box Serving six to eight guests, this classic Thanksgiving box from Blue Apron comes with all the fixings you'll need to create a traditional Thanksgiving meal. The box includes everything you need to make a savory turkey breast, gravy, cranberry sauce, Brussels sprouts, white cheddar mashed potatoes, and an apple crumb pie. $132 Shop Now

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner Williams Sonoma Williams Sonoma Ultimate Thanksgiving Dinner You can feed a crowd of 12 with this feast from Williams Sonoma that contains 40 lbs. of food. Some of the items you'll receive in this pack include a 16 to 18 lbs. turkey, mashed potatoes, green beans, stuffing, gratin, mac and cheese, gravy, rolls, and two types of pie. $750 Shop Now

