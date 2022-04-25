At the end of a busy day, sometimes the last thing you want to hear is "What's for dinner?". For those who long for convenience, meal delivery kits arrive right at your door without compromising on freshness or quality. Not only do these services save a lot of time, they also provide more variety and introduce you to new meals outside the dinners you currently have on repeat. Even better, many of them are offering deep discounts and spring savings right now.

When it comes to clean eaters, picky eaters, people with food allergies and other dietary restrictions, having the ability to customize your food selections is one of the many perks of meal kits. From Blue Apron and Home Chef to ButcherBox and HelloFresh, there are a bunch of subscription-based meal delivery companies with fun and easy menu options at various price points that give you a restaurant-style dining experience without leaving the comforts of your home.

Remove all the extra hassle and unnecessary expenses by simply opting for a delivered meal. Ahead, find all the best meal delivery kits and meal delivery services on sale right now.

Blue Apron Blue Apron Blue Apron Get up to 13 free Blue Apron meals and free shipping on your first box. From signature dishes and wellness-focused meals to vegetarian offerings and more, you can be sure that you're getting the best meal delivery kit for you — and at a great price point, too. UP TO 13 FREE MEALS Sign Up

HelloFresh Hello Fresh HelloFresh Beloved by celebs and influencers like Antoni Porowski, Mindy Kaling and Jessica Alba, HelloFresh is one of the most popular meal kit services in the country. Get delicious, chef-meals that are easy to put together from $7.99 per meal. Right now, get $154 off your first 6 meals. $154 OFF 6 DELIVERIES Buy Now

Daily Harvest Daily Harvest Daily Harvest If you're looking to invest on a healthy meal service, Daily Harvest is a great option. With a selection of grain bowls, soups, smoothies, ice creams, energy bites and flatbreads made from organic, gluten-fee and dairy-free ingredients, the subscription meal delivery company offers delicious recipes that are fast and easy to make. You can choose between weekly or monthly plans or purchase a gift card of up to $250. Daily Harvest also offers a nine-item gift box that allows the recipient to pick which items they want to try. Get $40 off your first box of Daily Harvest with the code ETONLINE. $40 OFF FIRST BOX USE CODE ETONLINE Buy Now

Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef Home Chef is one of the best meal delivery companies for the picky eater because you can completely customize your experience to fit your diet, food preferences and hectic schedule. Get 16 free meals with your first oder. 16 FREE MEALS WITH YOUR FIRST ODER Buy Now

RealEats RealEats RealEats All you need to do is heat the meal up with RealEats. The brand delivers fresh, chef-prepared meals made with premium ingredients straight to your door. Just pop the packed-meal pouches into boiling water or plate them and microwave. Get 30% off and free shipping on your first two orders with the code FREE-30 30% OFF 2 ORDERS AND FREE DELIVERY USE CODE FREE-30 Buy Now

Green Chef Green Chef Green Chef For those who stick to a plant-based, keto, paleo or balanced lifestyle, Green Chef will become your go-to meal kit service. Green Chef offers a variety of sustainably-sourced ingredients and chef-crafted recipes. Get $130 off your first four boxes. $130 OFF FIRST FOUR BOXES Buy Now

Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Splendid Spoon Choose from over 50 ready-to-eat meals with Splendid Spoon — featuring soups, smoothies and healthy bowls. Take $15 off your first box with coupon code WELCOME15. $15 OFF FIRST BOX WITH CODE WELCOME15 Buy Now

Sunbasket Sunbasket Sunbasket If you're wanting a meal kit delivery service that values sustainability and fresh, organic ingredients, opt for Sunbasket. The meal kit company lets you mix and match their weekly recipes. In addition to dinner meals, you can get breakfast, lunch, healthy snacks and specialty meat options. Save $90 on your first four deliveries and get a free gift. $90 OFF FIRST 4 DELIVERIES Buy Now

EveryPlate EveryPlate EveryPlate Every week, EveryPlate debuts 11 new delicious meals to choose from -- think Garlic Rosemary Chicken or Balsamic Steak -- for two or four people. Once you receive the ingredients and six-step recipe cards, you can cook the dishes in 30 minutes or less. Not only are you saving time, but at under $5 per serving, EveryPlate saves you money, too. Order three, four or five dinners per week — you can skip a week or cancel your subscription up to five days before your next delivery is scheduled, perfect no matter what your work week looks like. Right now, get $48 off your first three boxes. $48 OFF FIRST THREE BOXES Buy Now

Freshly Freshly Freshly Freshly is all about keeping it simple. Every fully prepared meal is delivered fresh and ready to eat in three minutes — just pop it in the microwave. Take $60 off your first four orders with coupon code LAUNCH15. $60 OFF FIRST 4 ORDERS WITH WITH CODE LAUNCH15 Buy Now

Factor Factor_ Factor If you're following a keto, low-carb, low calorie or plant-based diet, looking for fully prepared meals that require little to no prep time, Factor_ is a delivery service that deserves a top spot on your lists. The brand is constantly rotating its menu created by culinary experts and dietitians. They work to ensure you're getting a delicious meal for your dietary preference that supports a healthy lifestyle every time. So, you'll always get something different for your meals that are undoubtedly tasty. Sign up now and get $120 off. $120 OFF FIRST 5 BOXES Buy Now

ButcherBox ButcherBox ButcherBox The alluring part of ButcherBox — at least compared to any other meal delivery service — is that the brand specializes in delivering high-quality meats right to your door. You're able to choose from three different meats. Get 2 pounds of free 100% grass-fed, grass-finished ground beef in every order for the life of your membership. FREE GROUND BEEF FOR LIFE Buy Now

Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Omaha Steaks Take 50% off sitewide on Omaha Steaks favorites, including steaks, burgers and more. 50% OFF SITEWIDE Buy Now

Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Crowd Cow Crowd Cow is a meat subscription delivery service that offers meats and seafood that are sustainably raised with no antibiotics or added hormones and are 100% carbon neutral. Get 2 pounds of Mishima Reserve Ground Wagyu with every subscription order over $99. FREE MISHIMA RESERVE GROUND WAGYU Buy Now

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Countertop Smart Toaster Ovens of 2022

Wayfair Way Day 2022: Everything We Know and The Best Early Deals

Drew Barrymore's Kitchenware Line Adds a New Mixer Collection

The Best Blenders To Shop at Amazon

Amazon's Best Deals on Cookware and Kitchen Appliances

Shop Selena Gomez's Rainbow Knives From 'Selena + Chef' on Amazon